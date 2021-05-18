Resolute Capital Partners Completes Inaugural Legal and Compliance Bootcamp

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital"), a private equity firm that actively invests in and manages investments in real estate, technology, and energy, announced today that its legal and compliance teams recently completed their inaugural Legal and Compliance Bootcamp through LevelUP Legal©. The two-and-a-half-day workshop gave the teams the opportunity to gain comprehensive knowledge regarding Resolute Capital's funds and vision and the teams' roles and responsibilities, as well as proactively contribute new ideas to support the firm as a whole.

"At Resolute Capital, we take compliance very seriously," said Thomas J. Powell, Resolute Capital's founder. "As anyone in our industry understands, the legal requirements of private equity and the financial sector are many. The LevelUp Legal© Bootcamp was designed to give our teams the opportunity to focus on the complex requirements of their profession. I am very pleased by its success, and I look forward to our legal and compliance teams' continued growth."

The event took place in Los Angeles over nearly three days and provided Resolute Capital's legal and compliance team members with an in-depth review of the challenges and responsibilities required of legal professionals working in the private equity and finance industries. A variety of topics were covered, including compliance and jurisdictions, legal writing, emotional intelligence, and much more.

"Our goal with this event was to give our in-house legal and compliance teams an opportunity to sit down with each other to learn, vet, and exchange ideas and focus," said Jacqueline Kuiper, EVP, General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer at Resolute Capital. "We followed a rigorous agenda and dedicated specific attention to high-level priorities and unique company needs. We also used a dynamic approach to make legal, and compliance matters a bit more spicy and interesting. With purpose-driven team engagement and understanding, everyone wins."

Resolute Capital plans to make the workshop an annual event.

About Resolute Capital Partners

Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital") is a private equity firm with offices in San Francisco, Dallas and Minneapolis, that employs a seasoned executive team which has placed more than $3 billion in institutional-grade and private securities investments throughout their careers. Resolute Capital contributes professional expertise and multi-level support towards companies that help them realize their vision in structuring transactions and offers proven management techniques that yield flexibility and opportunity. Since its founding in 2010, Resolute Capital has raised over $560 million in its various energy, technology, and real estate funds. By partnering with issuers beyond Wall Street, Resolute Capital is bringing capital to worthy projects.

