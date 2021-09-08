Resolute Capital Partners Contributes 30 Tablets to Eddy House and Kids Kottage

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital"), the private equity firm that actively invests in and manages investments in real estate, technology, and energy, announced today that it has donated a total of 30 tablets to organizations that support at-risk and underprivileged youth in the Reno, Nevada area. Twenty tablets were donated to Kids Kottage, and an additional 10 tablets were presented to Eddy House.

"Resolute Capital prides itself on being an organization that gives back," said Thomas J. Powell, Resolute Capital's founder. "Eddy House and Kids Kottage work hard to provide the young people of our community with everything they need for success, from basic housing and education to extracurricular activities and workforce development. With these tablets, we are honored to play a small part in their mission and are excited to begin a very longstanding relationship."

Founded in 2010, Eddy House is a 24-hour facility that provides services and shelter for homeless, foster, and other at-risk youth ages 18 to 24. The organization also provides counseling services, life skills groups, health care services, and workforce development opportunities. Kids Kottage provides emergency shelter for youth ages zero to 18 who are either entering foster care for the first time or transitioning between homes. In addition to a structured housing environment, the group also provides youth with the opportunity to partake actively in the community through activities such as pee-wee football, swim lessons, and horse therapy. The tablets will facilitate educational purposes in the classroom and more leisurely activities such as reading, games, and connecting with family members.

"Our goal is always to give our kids the support they need to be successful and have a sustainable life," said Diaz Dixon, CEO of Eddy House. "These tablets are extremely useful and will open up doors for these children and give them access to privileges that they did not previously have. We're extremely blessed to have wonderful community partners like Resolute Capital to help us in our mission to serve as many youths as possible in the northern Nevada area."

"Kids Kottage and Eddy House are two amazing organizations doing wonderful work in the Reno community," said Candace Powell, managing partner, executive vice president at Resolute Capital. "Both of these organizations are giving local kids the chance to have the experience that kids really deserve. I'm proud that, through our contribution, we are helping these children to further their education, communicate with family and friends, and just take some time to read and have fun."

To view a video of the donation please visit: https://vimeo.com/589735397. This contribution continues Resolute Capital's commitment to philanthropy in its immediate community and beyond. Recently, the company donated $10,000 toward the launch of the University of Nevada, Reno Startup Lab. Resolute Capital also awards the annual Marcy Olson Memorial Scholarship to an exceptional female student who shows an interest in a career in business or finance.

About Resolute Capital Partners

Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital") is a private equity firm with offices in San Francisco, Dallas, and Minneapolis. Having placed more than $3 billion in institutional-grade and private securities investments throughout their careers, its seasoned executive team has vast experience managing investments during all market cycles. Resolute Capital contributes professional expertise and multi-level support to companies, helping them realize their vision and creating the potential for flexibility and opportunity. Since its founding in 2010, Resolute Capital has raised over $560 million in its various real estate, technology, and energy funds. By partnering with issuers beyond Wall Street, Resolute Capital is bringing capital to worthy projects.

