Resolute Capital Partners Hires Kimberly Duran as Director of Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital"), a private equity firm that actively invests in and manages investments in energy, commercial real estate, and technology, announced today that Kimberly Duran has joined the organization as director of marketing. In her new position, Duran will be responsible for determining and executing Resolute Capital's marketing goals and strategy, as well as overseeing all aspects of the marketing department, including ensuring the compliance and regulatory integrity of all marketing collateral.

"We are extremely pleased to have a seasoned marketing professional like Kimberly join our team," said Thomas J. Powell, senior managing partner. "We look forward to utilizing Kimberly's skills and extensive knowledge in marketing and financial services to grow the awareness of our brand and products as we work to provide investors with access to exclusive investments in energy, commercial real estate, and technology."

With over fifteen years of industry experience, Ms. Duran is a strategic marketing professional with expertise in both the retail and wholesale sides of the financial services industry. Previously, she worked as a marketing consultant who oversaw the content strategy, design, and advertising for several leading alternative investment sponsors across the country. Earlier in her career, Ms. Duran worked as a financial advisor and co-founded Perennial Wealth Management, Inc., a full-service financial advisory firm specializing in alternative investments.

"I am thrilled to join Resolute Capital, a company with a stellar reputation as a leader in both facilitating the growth of established and high-potential technology companies and in offering individuals exclusive opportunities to invest beyond Wall Street in the energy and real estate sectors. I appreciate the chance to help broaden the firm's reach to an even greater audience as Resolute Capital continues to expand by offering investors new solutions to meet their financial goals."

Ms. Duran graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing from the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business. She formerly held FINRA Series 7 and Series 66 registrations.

