Resolute Capital Partners Names Casey Minshew President of Energy

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital"), a private equity firm that actively invests and manages investments in energy, commercial real estate, and technology, announced today it has hired Casey Minshew as president of energy. In this newly created position, Minshew will be responsible for providing strategic leadership and oversight to Resolute Capital's expanding energy segment and will oversee the discovery and analysis of new investment opportunities.

"Having a professional with Casey's experience and talent gives us another distinct advantage," said Thomas J. Powell, senior managing partner, Resolute Capital. "In today's market environment, oil and gas remains an area with large investment opportunity. Casey brings a wealth of knowledge in both the energy and technology spaces, as well as a history of great client relations, all of which will help us as we continue to provide discerning investors with access to modern oil and gas opportunities and the possible tax advantages that come with them. Casey will be instrumental in our firm's continued growth and progress."

Previously, Mr. Minshew was the co-founder of EnergyFunders—a crowdfunding platform that combines online oil and gas investing, cutting edge technology, and securities law standards to provide everyday investors access to energy investments. Earlier in his career, he held executive-level positions at both the National Association of Independent Mortgage Bankers—where he established the commercial loan division—and iWowWe, a technology company that markets video communication tools. Throughout his career, Minshew has always sought to provide trust, transparency, and great service to investors.

Mr. Minshew said, "Resolute Capital has established itself firmly as a leader in bringing oil and gas investments to market, helping both project sponsors and investors. I look forward to utilizing my experience and talents in the energy sector to further help the firm find new oil and gas opportunities that will benefit partners and investors alike."

Mr. Minshew holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Texas State University.

About Resolute Capital Partners

Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital") is a private equity firm with offices in San Francisco, Dallas, and Minneapolis. Having placed more than $3 billion in institutional-grade and private securities investments throughout their careers, its seasoned executive team has vast experience managing investments during distressed markets. Resolute Capital contributes professional expertise and multi-level support to companies, helping them realize their vision and creating the potential for flexibility and opportunity. Since its founding in 2010, Resolute Capital has raised over $514 million in its various energy, technology, and real estate funds. By partnering with issuers beyond Wall Street, Resolute Capital is bringing capital to worthy projects.

