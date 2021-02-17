Resolute Capital Partners Promotes Christine Hiatt to Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital"), a private equity firm that actively invests and manages investments in energy, commercial real estate, and technology, announced today that Christine Hiatt has been promoted from vice president, real estate acquisitions and dispositions to chief operating officer. In her new role, Hiatt will be responsible for delivering on the company's business plan and investment strategies, while overseeing the daily operations and administrative functions of the company.

"We could not be more excited to promote Christine to the role of chief operating officer. With over thirty years of experience in banking, mortgage lending, real estate, sales training, and IT staffing, her wealth of knowledge and experience is virtually unmatched in our industry," said Thomas J. Powell, senior managing partner. "Since joining Resolute Capital in late 2019, her presence has been invaluable in helping us discover and develop innovative opportunities for our partners and clients. As we grow and continue to expand in the areas of energy, commercial real estate, and technology, Christine will be instrumental in ensuring our continued operational success."

A seasoned leader across the financial services industry, Hiatt started her career with Wells Fargo Bank in San Francisco and was part of the team that led the bank into the mortgage banking industry. From there, Hiatt went on to work with some of the country's top regional banks as a specialist in mortgage banking, real estate, and commercial lending. In 2007, she founded Z.A.C Investments, a boutique real estate firm which focused on residential real estate, subdivision development, foreclosures and distressed properties, flips, and rentals.

Ms. Hiatt stated, "I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as Resolute Capital's chief operating officer. I am proud to be in the company of a diverse and accomplished team that is skilled at identifying and structuring opportunities that align the interests of investors, borrowers, and fund managers. The company offers a culture of success, and it is a privilege to help lead and expand the organization."

Ms. Hiatt graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business.

About Resolute Capital Partners

Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital") is a private equity firm with offices in San Francisco, Dallas, and Minneapolis. Having placed more than $3 billion in institutional-grade and private securities investments throughout their careers, its seasoned executive team has vast experience managing investments during distressed markets. Resolute Capital contributes professional expertise and multi-level support to companies, helping them realize their vision and creating the potential for flexibility and opportunity. Since its founding in 2010, Resolute Capital has raised over $514 million in its various energy, technology, and real estate funds. By partnering with issuers beyond Wall Street, Resolute Capital is bringing capital to worthy projects.

