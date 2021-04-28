Resolute Capital Partners Promotes Katherine Kane to Managing Director of Real Estate

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital"), a private equity firm that actively invests in and manages investments in energy, commercial real estate, and technology, announced today that Katherine Kane has been promoted to managing director of real estate. In her new role, Kane will be responsible for overseeing and administering all aspects of the company's real estate transactions, including acquisitions and planning, financial structuring, development, asset management, dispositions and more.

"Having known Katherine for 12 years, I know firsthand of her talent and expertise encompassing all areas of real estate and managing complex, structured real estate transactions," said Thomas J. Powell, senior managing partner. "From site visits to contract negotiations and market analysis, Katherine's ability to solve intricate problems has made her an invaluable resource at Resolute Capital. As we continue to expand and invest in new real estate opportunities, her knowledge and skill will be instrumental in ensuring our continued success. I am thrilled to promote her to managing director of real estate."

With over 35 years of experience, Kane is a seasoned leader in the real estate and financial services industries. Prior to joining Resolute Capital, she was the founder and president of the Maestro Fund where she ran multiple investment opportunities through their profitable disposition as well as Maestro Consulting where she single handedly ran the State of New Hampshire's New Market Tax Credit program. Currently, Ms. Kane serves as Treasurer and board member for the Portsmouth Housing Authority in Portsmouth, New Hampshire where she is actively developing the first tax-credit-funded, 60-plus unit workforce housing project in downtown Portsmouth in over 30 years. Previously, she was appointed by three successive Governors to the Board, and served as Treasurer, of the State of New Hampshire Business Finance Authority.

Ms. Kane stated, "I am very proud and excited to have the chance to serve in the role of managing director of real estate for Resolute Capital. Since joining Resolute Capital in 2019, I have continually witnessed the organization's commitment to success, regardless of market conditions. I look forward to leading the real estate division and utilizing my passion and experience in further expanding the company."

Ms. Kane completed her post-graduate education through Harvard University's Advanced Management Development Program. Additionally, she completed her undergraduate education at the University of New Hampshire, Bowdoin College and Columbia University. Ms. Kane holds a certificate in portfolio management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Center for Real Estate and has been awarded both the CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) and SIOR (Society of Office and Industrial Realtors) designations, representing her proven expertise in financial, market, and investment analysis and negotiation, by their respective Institutes. She currently serves on the Board and as Treasurer for the New England Chapter of SIOR.

Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital") is a private equity firm with offices in San Francisco, Dallas, and Minneapolis. Having placed more than $3 billion in institutional-grade and private securities investments throughout their careers, its seasoned executive team has vast experience managing investments during distressed markets. Resolute Capital contributes professional expertise and multi-level support to companies, helping them realize their vision and creating the potential for flexibility and opportunity. Since its founding in 2010, Resolute Capital has raised over $560 million in its various energy, technology, and real estate funds. By partnering with issuers beyond Wall Street, Resolute Capital is bringing capital to worthy projects.

