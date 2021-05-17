Resolute Industrial Acquires All American Portable Air

TAMPA, Fla., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Industrial Holdings, LLC ("Resolute" or the "Company"), a leading independent provider of specialty HVAC&R and power equipment rental solutions, compressor remanufacturing, and refrigerant storage services, announced today that it has acquired All American Portable Air, which will operate under Resolute's rental division, Mobile Air & Power Rentals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2007 by Roscoe Nesmith to provide temporary cooling equipment rentals in the Orlando, FL market, All American Portable Air now has a second location in Nashville, TN, from which it services the Southeast market. All American Portable Air rents out a full range of climate control products, including portable spot coolers, air conditioning rentals, dehumidifiers, air scrubbers, evaporative coolers and misting fans. Mr. Nesmith and his employees will be staying with the Company, which is known for its strong presence within the event industry.

"This acquisition broadens our existing geographic presence into the Nashville market, allowing us to maximize our sales channel reach and drive additional growth," said Mike McGraw, CEO of Resolute. "We welcome the All American Portable Air team to the Mobile Air & Power Rentals family."

"As a past president of the American Rental Association, North-South Carolina, I value partnerships between rental companies. By joining Resolute we will have more access to financial and operational resources to support our customers," said Mr. Nesmith. "We are excited for this next step and look forward to working with the new team."

Resolute is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Space, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets.

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP served as the legal advisor to Resolute.

About Resolute Industrial

Resolute Industrial is a leading independent provider of specialty HVAC&R rental services, compressor remanufacturing, and refrigerant storage solutions for mission critical applications across North America. For more information, please visit https://resolute-industrial.com/.

Mobile Air & Power Rentals

Mobile Air & Power Rentals (MAPR), the rental branch of Resolute, offers equipment rentals of HVAC&R and power generation in addition to full turn-key solutions and 24/7 support. With 30 branches strategically positioned across the United States, MAPR supports rapid delivery of temporary temperature control and power solutions anywhere in the country. For more information please visit https://mobileair.com/.

All American Portable Air

Based in Sanford, FL, and Nashville, TN, All American Portable Air offers temporary cooling, heating and power solutions, including 24/7 support. For more information please visit https://www.allamericanportableair.com/.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Space, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

CONTACT:

Lambert & Co.

Jennifer Hurson

845-507-0571

[email protected]

or

Caroline Luz

203-656-2829

[email protected]

SOURCE Resolute Industrial