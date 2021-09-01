Resolute Launches 12-Bed Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Unit in Austin/Round Rock

Resolute Rehabilitation at Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals Round Rock supports the continuum of care. This rehabilitation unit gives patients who transition to Cornerstone's long-term acute care hospital from an ICU the opportunity to remain in the same location for every level of their inpatient rehabilitation recovery. In addition to this continuum of care, Resolute will serve patients who need high-quality inpatient rehabilitation care from all other service areas.

"Our mission is to restore patient functioning to the highest possible level. We're here to help patients regain the confidence they need to return to their lives," said Brant Robinson, CEO at Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals Round Rock.

At Resolute, patients receive the tools they need to reach their recovery potential, including a customized treatment plan designed to restore their lives.

"As the Austin and Round Rock community expands, the need for physical rehabilitation grows. We are proud to offer patients aggressive physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy services. Our team's commitment to results empowers our patients to return home to their families," said Julie Feasel, President at Resolute Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

About Resolute Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Resolute Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation manages inpatient rehabilitation units in partnership with hospitals and health systems. The company provides solutions to address the individual needs of each hospital. Taking a comprehensive approach to rehabilitation performance, the company improves rehabilitation operations that enhance continuity of care, promote patient outcomes, and create system-wide value. Currently, the company manages rehabilitation units in 16 different hospitals across five states, employing more than 200 rehabilitation therapists and personnel.

