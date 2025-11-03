Resolute Racing Announces Leadership Transition

MIDWAY, Ky., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- John Stewart, Owner and CEO of Resolute Racing, is pleased to announce that Chelsey Stone Stewart, currently the Chief Operating Officer of Resolute Racing, will assume the role of CEO effective immediately. Chelsey Stone Stewart is the wife of John Stewart.

"I am honored to share that Chelsey will be taking over the role of CEO of Resolute Racing," said John. "From the outset, she has been deeply involved and instrumental in the success of our operations, originally as Director of Breeding and Bloodstock and more recently as COO. Chelsey is one of the rising stars in the horse racing industry. Chelsey has proven to be both an exceptional horsewoman and a strong organizational leader."

John Stewart, who launched the private equity firm MiddleGround Capital in 2018, where he serves as the Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, has over $4 billion of assets under management. John noted, "my primary focus has always been on managing MiddleGround Capital ("MGC") and the investments managed by its various fund(s). I remain very focused on the day to day operations of MGC and do not see myself stepping back from my responsibilities in the near future. This change in roles at Resolute is meant to clarify the role Chelsey has served since inception. My role is limited to supporting and advising her and the team on strategic direction and decisions."

Resolute Racing is a family-owned business, with John's children, Andrew and Sarah, also stepping into leadership roles alongside Chelsey. John's ongoing role will be limited to supporting the senior team with strategic initiatives and direction.

The Resolute farm team of more than 50 employees consists of a skilled group of industry veterans who oversee Resolute Farm's breeding operation. Earlier this year, Chelsey began collaborating with Bradley Weisbord and Liz Crow's BSW/Crow team, which also includes Jake Memolo and Katelyn Jackson, to manage Resolute's racing operations.

The Stewart family is deeply committed to a long-term investment in the thoroughbred horse racing industry. The family previously announced the acquisition of more than 450 acres with plans underway for an expansion of their Midway farm, which will feature a state-of-the-art French-style turf gallop training center and a dedicated area for retired and rescue horses.

The farm expects to begin hiring a team to manage the operations and oversee the construction of these new facilities later this year.

The thoroughbred industry plays a crucial role in the economic future of Kentucky, and John and his family take pride in his family's involvement and investment in the industry.

For further information, please contact:

Sarah Stewart

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Resolute Racing