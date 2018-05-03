Resolute Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Results

"We are pleased with our results, as we realized the best first quarter in terms of operating income since 2011. Price increases in the majority of our businesses supported our improved results. Pricing gains, however, were mitigated by transportation challenges impacting economic activity across North America, as well as the unusually cold temperatures early in the quarter, particularly in the southern United States," said Yves Laflamme, president and chief executive officer.

Resolute also announced on May 1, 2018 the ratification of a new four-year collective agreement with its largest Canadian union, Unifor, covering 1,100 employees at eight of the company's Canadian pulp and paper mills.

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjustments for special items and adjusted EBITDA, are explained and reconciled below.

Operating Income Variance Against Prior Period

Consolidated

The company recorded operating income of $48 million in the quarter, compared to $53 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Operating results benefitted from the continued positive price momentum across most of our product offerings ($37 million), a decrease in maintenance outages and lower share-based compensation expense. These favorable elements were not sufficient to offset the significant increase in freight costs, seasonally higher energy costs, aggravated by unusually cold weather conditions, an increase in market-based stumpage fees and a decrease in shipments. Sales volumes were lower due to transportation challenges, timing of export sales, seasonally lower demand for supercalendered papers and lower productivity. The operating results in the previous quarter also included a gain on the disposition of assets of our Mokpo (South Korea) paper mill ($13 million).

In the quarter, as required under recently updated accounting guidance, the company changed its presentation of operating income by presenting the service cost component of the net periodic benefit cost in operating expenses and the other components (the "non-operating pension and postretirement benefit cost") outside of the operating income. The change was applied retroactively by adjusting comparative financial information and had no impact on reported adjusted EBITDA.

Market Pulp

Operating income in the market pulp segment was $33 million, $4 million lower than the fourth quarter. Realized pricing continued to strengthen, reaching $710 per metric ton, an increase of $32 per metric ton, or 5%, as the pulp market supply-demand balance was favorable. Shipments were down by 26,000 metric tons to 362,000, largely due to the timing of international fluff pulp shipments, and lower productivity in our U.S. mills, mainly impacted by unusually cold weather, offset in part by additional volume of recycled pulp. The operating cost per unit (the "delivered cost") increased by $36 per metric ton, largely due to higher freight, fuel and fiber costs, offset in part by lower maintenance and a decrease in wood chip prices. Lower volumes and higher costs outweighed the pricing gains, resulting in EBITDA of $40 million in the quarter, or $110 per metric ton, down from $44 million.

Tissue

Operating results of the tissue segment, which exclude our operations at Calhoun (Tennessee), improved marginally compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, mainly due to increased volumes. While pricing decreased by $62 per short ton, delivered cost also declined, both as a result of relatively higher parent roll sales. The results of our Calhoun tissue operations are expected to be recorded in our tissue segment sometime in the second quarter of 2018.

Wood Products

The wood products segment generated operating income of $53 million in the quarter, compared to $57 million in the previous quarter. The delivered cost in the segment rose by $24 to $342 per thousand board feet, as a result of lower internal wood chip selling prices, higher market-based stumpage fees, and an increase in transportation costs. Shipments were also lower by 11 million board feet, largely due to limited rail car availability, leading to a 16 million board feet increase in finished goods inventory, to 140 million board feet. These unfavorable elements were almost entirely offset by the continued increase in average transaction price, which rose another 5% this quarter, to $459 per thousand board feet. EBITDA for the segment was $61 million, or $134 per thousand board feet, compared to $65 million, or $139 per thousand board feet, in the fourth quarter.

Newsprint

The newsprint segment incurred an operating loss of $4 million in the quarter, compared to a loss of $6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Improving market conditions continued to push the average transaction price up to $558 per metric ton, an increase of $33 per metric ton in the quarter. The timing of export sales and transportation issues, however, significantly impacted shipments, which fell from 410,000 metric tons to 355,000 metric tons in the quarter. The delivered cost increased by $28 per metric ton, largely because of lower volumes, an increase in freight costs and seasonally higher energy costs. Favorable pricing outweighed the lower volumes and higher costs, resulting in a marginal improvement of $1 million in EBITDA, to $12 million for the quarter, equivalent to $34 per metric ton. Delays in shipments were the largest contributor to the 15,000 metric ton increase in finished goods inventory.

Specialty Papers

The specialty papers segment incurred an operating loss of $7 million in the first quarter, an improvement of $6 million compared to the prior quarter. The average transaction price rose by $15 per short ton, while the delivered cost decreased by $5 per short ton to $698. Lower maintenance costs, increased internal hydroelectric generation, and a decrease in wood chip prices more than compensated for the rise in freight and energy costs. Shipments, however, dropped by 18,000 short tons, or 6%, reflecting seasonally higher demand in the fourth quarter. Overall, EBITDA improved by $25 per short ton, or $7 million, compared to the previous quarter, to $5 million.

Consolidated Quarterly Operating Income Variance Against Year-Ago Period

The company generated operating income of $48 million in the first quarter, compared to an operating loss of $9 million for the same period in 2017, reflecting the favorable market dynamics across most segments. Overall pricing added $114 million to our results compared to 2017, as the average transaction price increased by 31% for wood products, 20% for market pulp, 9% for newsprint and 2% for specialty papers. The improvement in operating income also included the elimination of fixed costs due to capacity closures in our newsprint and specialty papers segments ($22 million) in 2017. In addition, there were no closure-related costs in the quarter.

These favorable items were partially offset by an overall decrease in volume ($31 million), largely associated with the restructuring initiatives in our paper segments, the unfavorable impact of the stronger Canadian dollar ($17 million), as well as higher freight expenses ($18 million), and an increase in maintenance, energy and fiber costs ($24 million).

Corporate and Finance

During the quarter, $25 million was invested in capital expenditures and $21 million paid in cash duty deposits. Cumulative duty deposits recorded on our balance sheet totaled $96 million, $54 million attributable to supercalendered papers, $40 million to softwood lumber and $2 million to uncoated groundwood papers.

Total debt at the end of the quarter decreased by $10 million to $779 million, while liquidity rose by $34 million, to $452 million.

Outlook

"We anticipate the supply and demand balance to remain favorable in our pulp, lumber, newsprint and specialty papers segments. Over the coming months, we also expect to benefit from increased sales momentum in our tissue business. Transportation headwinds, however, will continue to negatively impact profitability but to a lesser extent given the typical first quarter weather-related freight constraints," added Mr. Laflamme.

Earnings Conference Call

Description of Special Items

Special items (in millions) First

quarter 2018 First

quarter 2017 Foreign currency translation loss $ 1 $ - Closure costs, impairment and other related charges

-

7 (Reversal of) inventory write-downs related to closures

(1)

4 Start-up costs

8

8 Non-operating pension and OPEB credits

(13)

(3) Other expense, net

6

- Income tax effect of special items

6

1

Total $ 7 $ 17

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this press release and the earnings conference call and webcast referred to above that are not reported financial results or other historical information of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (with its subsidiaries and affiliates, "we," "our," "us" or the "company") are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They include, for example, statements included in the Outlook section of this press release and statements relating to our: efforts and initiatives to reduce costs and increase revenues and profitability; business and operating outlook; assessment of market conditions; growth strategies and prospects, and the growth potential of the company and the industry in which we operate; liquidity; future cash flows; and strategies for achieving our goals generally. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "should," "would," "could," "will," "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "attempt," "project" and other terms with similar meaning indicating possible future events or potential impact on our business or our shareholders.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers, which are marketed in close to 70 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 manufacturing facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit resolutefp.com for more information.

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in millions except per share amounts)













Three Months

Ended March 31,

2018

2017











Sales $ 874

$ 872 Costs and expenses:











Cost of sales, excluding depreciation, amortization and distribution costs

614



671

Depreciation and amortization

53



51

Distribution costs

116



110

Selling, general and administrative expenses

43



42

Closure costs, impairment and other related charges

-



7 Operating income (loss)

48



(9) Interest expense

(13)



(11) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits (1)

13



3 Other expense, net

(7)



- Income (loss) before income taxes

41



(17) Income tax provision

(31)



(29) Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests

10



(46) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

-



(1) Net income (loss) attributable to Resolute Forest Products Inc. $ 10

$ (47) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Resolute Forest Products Inc. common shareholders:











Basic $ 0.11

$ (0.52)

Diluted

0.11



(0.52) Weighted-average number of Resolute Forest Products Inc. common shares outstanding:











Basic

91.2



90.2

Diluted

93.0



90.2

See Note to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in millions)







March 31, December 31,

2018 2017 Assets







Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 13 $ 6

Accounts receivable, net:











Trade

384

399



Other

77

80

Inventories, net

577

526

Other current assets

32

33





Total current assets

1,083

1,044 Fixed assets, net

1,684

1,716 Amortizable intangible assets, net

64

65 Goodwill

81

81 Deferred income tax assets

1,023

1,076 Other assets

187

165





Total assets $ 4,122 $ 4,147









Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 444 $ 420

Current portion of long-term debt

1

1





Total current liabilities

445

421 Long-term debt, net of current portion

778

788 Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations

1,198

1,257 Deferred income tax liabilities

19

13 Other liabilities

66

68





Total liabilities

2,506

2,547 Commitments and contingencies







Equity:









Resolute Forest Products Inc. shareholders' equity:











Common stock

-

-



Additional paid-in capital

3,796

3,793



Deficit

(1,284)

(1,294)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(777)

(780)



Treasury stock at cost

(120)

(120)





Total Resolute Forest Products Inc. shareholders' equity

1,615

1,599

Noncontrolling interests

1

1





Total equity

1,616

1,600





Total liabilities and equity $ 4,122 $ 4,147

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in millions)





Three Months

Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ 10

$ (46) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:











Share-based compensation

3



4

Depreciation and amortization

53



51

(Reversal of) inventory write-downs related to closures

(1)



4

Deferred income taxes

30



28

Net pension contributions and other postretirement benefit payments

(35)



(30)

Loss (gain) on translation of foreign currency denominated deferred income taxes

27



(10)

(Gain) loss on translation of foreign currency denominated pension and other postretirement benefit obligations

(22)



9

Net planned major maintenance amortization

6



1

Changes in working capital:













Accounts receivable

19



(11)



Inventories

(50)



(40)



Other current assets

(5)



-



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

28



1

Other, net

(1)



-





Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

62



(39) Cash flows from investing activities:









Cash invested in fixed assets

(25)



(69) Increase in countervailing duty cash deposits on supercalendered paper

(5)



(5) Increase in countervailing and anti-dumping duty cash deposits on softwood lumber

(14)



- Increase in countervailing duty cash deposits on uncoated groundwood paper

(2)



-





Cash used in investing activities

(46)



(74) Cash flows from financing activities:









Net (repayments) borrowings under revolving credit facilities

(9)



118 Payments of financing and credit facility fees

(1)



-





Cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(10)



118 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(1)



- Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

5



5 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash:











Beginning of period

49



73

End of period $ 54

$ 78











Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at period end:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 13

$ 39

Restricted cash (included in "Other current assets" and "Other assets")

41



39

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME AND NET INCOME ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS

A reconciliation of our operating income, net income and net income per share reported before special items is presented in the tables below. See Note 1 to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures regarding our use of non-GAAP measures.



























Three months ended March 31, 2018 (unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Operating

income (loss)

Net income

(loss)

EPS













GAAP, as reported $ 48 $ 10 $ 0.11













Adjustments for special items:













Foreign exchange loss

-

1

0.01

Reversal of inventory write-downs related to closures

(1)

(1)

(0.01)

Start-up costs

8

8

0.09

Non-operating pension and OPEB credits

-

(13)

(0.14)

Other expense, net

-

6

0.06

Income tax effect of special items

-

6

0.06













Adjusted for special items $ 55 $ 17 $ 0.18



























Three months ended March 31, 2017 (unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Operating

income (loss)

Net income

(loss)

EPS













GAAP, as reported $ (9) $ (47) $ (0.52)













Adjustments for special items:













Closure costs, impairment and other related charges

7

7

0.08

Inventory write-downs related to closures

4

4

0.04

Start-up costs

8

8

0.09

Non-operating pension and OPEB credits

-

(3)

(0.03)

Income tax effect of special items

-

1

0.01













Adjusted for special items $ 10 $ (30) $ (0.33)

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

A reconciliation of our net income including noncontrolling interests to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the tables below. See Note 1 to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures regarding our use of the non-GAAP measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.



















































Three months ended March 31, 2018

(unaudited, in millions) Market pulp Tissue Wood products Newsprint Specialty

papers Corporate and

other Total















Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ 33 $ (1) $ 53 $ (4) $ (7) $ (64) $ 10 Interest expense









13 13 Income tax provision









31 31 Depreciation and amortization 7 1 8 16 12 9 53 EBITDA $ 40 $ - $ 61 $ 12 $ 5 $ (11) $ 107















Foreign exchange loss









1 1 Reversal of inventory write-downs related to closures









(1) (1) Start-up costs









8 8 Non-operating pension and OPEB credits









(13) (13) Other expense, net









6 6















Adjusted EBITDA $ 40 $ - $ 61 $ 12 $ 5 $ (10) $ 108































Three months ended March 31, 2017

(unaudited, in millions) Market pulp Tissue Wood products Newsprint Specialty

papers Corporate and

other Total

























Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ 7 $ - $ 20 $ (4) $ 4 $ (73) $ (46) Interest expense









11 11 Income tax provision









29 29 Depreciation and amortization 8 1 9 16 12 5 51 EBITDA $ 15 $ 1 $ 29 $ 12 $ 16 $ (28) $ 45















Closure costs, impairment and other related charges









7 7 Inventory write-downs related to closures









4 4 Start-up costs









8 8 Non-operating pension and OPEB credits









(3) (3)















Adjusted EBITDA $ 15 $ 1 $ 29 $ 12 $ 16 $ (12) $ 61

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.

Note to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information

1. In March 2017, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (or "FASB") issued Accounting Standards Update (or "ASU") 2017-07, "Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost," which requires employers that present a measure of operating income in their statements of earnings to disaggregate and present only the service cost component of net periodic pension cost and net periodic other postretirement benefit (or "OPEB") cost in operating expenses (together with other employee compensation costs arising during the period). The other components of the net periodic pension cost and net periodic OPEB cost (or "Non-operating pension and OPEB costs") are reported separately outside any subtotal of operating income. This update is effective retrospectively for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2017, including interim periods within those fiscal years. We adopted this ASU on January 1, 2018.

The effect of this ASU on our Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 was as follows:









Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 (Unaudited, in millions)

Before ASU

Effect of Change

As Reported

As

Previously Reported

Effect of Change

As Adjusted Cost of sales, excluding depreciation, amortization and distribution costs $ 600 $ 14 $ 614 $ 667 $ 4 $ 671 Selling, general and administrative expenses

44

(1)

43

43

(1)

42 Operating income (loss)

61

(13)

48

(6)

(3)

(9) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits

–

13

13

–

3

3

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.

Note to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

1. Operating income (loss), net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share (or "EPS"), in each case as adjusted for special items, as well as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, or "EBITDA", and adjusted EBITDA, in each case by reportable segment (market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers) in accordance with FASB Accounting Standards Codification 290, "Segment Reporting," are not financial measures recognized under generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP."

We calculate operating income (loss), as adjusted for special items, as operating income (loss) from our consolidated statements of operations, adjusted for items such as closure costs, impairment and other related charges, inventory write-downs related to closures, start-up costs, gains and losses on disposition of assets, and other charges or credits that are excluded from our segment's performance from GAAP operating income (loss).

We calculate net income (loss), as adjusted for special items, as net income (loss) from our consolidated statements of operations, adjusted for the same special items applied to operating income (loss), in addition to foreign exchange gains and losses, non-operating pension and OPEB costs and credits, other income (expense), net, and the income tax effect of special items.

EPS, as adjusted for special items, is calculated as net income (loss), as adjusted for special items, per diluted share.

EBITDA by reportable segment is calculated as net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests from the consolidated statements of operations, allocated to each of our reportable segments, adjusted for depreciation and amortization. EBITDA for corporate and other is calculated as net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests from the consolidated statements of operations, after the allocation to reportable segments, adjusted for interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA, excluding the same special items applied to net income (loss).

Liquidity is calculated as cash and cash equivalents from our consolidated balance sheets, and availability under our revolving credit facilities.

We believe that using these non-GAAP measures is useful because they are consistent with the indicators management uses internally to measure the Company's performance, and it allows the reader to more easily compare our ongoing operations and financial performance from period to period. Operating income (loss), net income (loss) and EPS, in each case as adjusted for special items, as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, are internal measures, and therefore may not be comparable to those of other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes to financial measures determined under GAAP in our consolidated statements of operations in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

