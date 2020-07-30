Resolute Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2020 Results

US $

Q2 GAAP net income of $6 million / $0.07 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $37 million

Reduced debt by $191 million ; liquidity up $47 million to $396 million

Successful integration of recently-acquired U.S. sawmills

MONTRÉAL, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, of $6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $25 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the same period in 2019. Sales were $612 million in the quarter, a decrease of $143 million from the year-ago period. Excluding special items, the company reported a net loss of $22 million, or $0.25 per share, compared to net income of $11 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.

"The Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing economic slowdown have brought with them unprecedented challenges and business uncertainty," said Yves Laflamme, president and chief executive officer. "I am grateful for the commitment of our employees, contractors and suppliers, and their loyalty and hard work: they pulled together, allowing us to operate as an essential business, true to our commitment to world-class safety while remaining committed to a job well done. Despite the challenging business environment, except for the low-interest term loan used to finance the acquisition of the U.S. sawmills, we repaid all of the borrowings we drew in Q1, and our liquidity improved to nearly $400 million. On the business side, we've seen stronger pulp pricing and higher lumber shipments in the second quarter, offset by a weaker paper segment, which reflects lower demand levels since the onset of the pandemic and our resulting capacity adjustments. We're pleased with the integration of our recently-acquired U.S. sawmills and we're excited about their prospects."

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjustments for special items and adjusted EBITDA, are explained and reconciled below.

Operating Income Variance Against Prior Period

Consolidated

The company reported operating income of $6 million in the second quarter. The $14 million improvement over the previous quarter reflects the favorable impact of the weaker Canadian dollar ($11 million), stronger pulp pricing ($9 million) and higher lumber shipments ($9 million), offset by lower paper and pulp shipments ($18 million) and softer quarter-over-quarter lumber pricing ($5 million), despite a late quarter increase in pricing.

Segment Operating Income Variance

As of the second quarter, the company's results from the newsprint and specialty papers segments have been combined into one paper segment. Comparative information, including the information in this earnings release, has been modified to conform with this revised segment presentation.

Market Pulp

Operating income in the market pulp segment was $10 million in the quarter, an improvement of $13 million from the previous quarter. The average transaction price rose by $34 per metric ton, or 6%, with gains in each of the grades, and the operating cost per unit (the "delivered cost") decreased by $14 per metric ton, or 2%, to $581 per metric ton. Shipments, however, were 45,000 metric tons lower, due mostly to the timing of annual outages at the Calhoun (Tennessee) and Thunder Bay (Ontario) mills during the quarter, and lower demand for recycled bleached kraft pulp. EBITDA in the segment was $16 million. Finished goods inventory was 87,000 metric tons at quarter-end.

Tissue

The tissue segment generated an operating loss of $2 million in the quarter compared to operating income of $2 million in the previous quarter. The average transaction price improved by 4%, or $65 per short ton, but shipments slipped by 4,000 short tons, or 14%, due to low inventory early in the quarter as a result of the spike in customer demand in the early stages of the pandemic. Delivered cost per unit increased by $167 per short ton, or 10%, reflecting the impact of lower sales and also maintenance costs associated with the annual outage in Calhoun. Finished goods inventory at quarter-end remains low, at 5,000 short tons. Segment EBITDA was $3 million.

Wood Products

Operating income in the wood products segment was $15 million in the quarter, a $10 million improvement from the first quarter. Shipments rose by 78 million board feet due to added capacity for a full quarter of the U.S. sawmills acquired on February 1, as well as the impact of Canadian railroad blockades in the first quarter. The average transaction price slipped by $9 per thousand board feet, or 2%, compared to the first quarter, due to market uncertainty around the unfolding pandemic. Accordingly, excluding the U.S. sawmills, the company reduced production at several sites, leading to downtime of approximately 70 million board feet in the quarter. The delivered cost improved by $25 per thousand board feet, or 7%, to $355 per thousand board feet, reflecting better productivity. EBITDA in the segment improved by $9 million, to $25 million.

Paper

The paper segment incurred an operating loss of $12 million in the quarter, a decline of $9 million from the previous quarter. Shipments fell by 132,000 metric tons, or 27%, consistent with reduced production in order to adjust to the dramatic decrease in economic activity, particularly for marketing-dependent products like newspapers, inserts, flyers and commercial papers. The average transaction price, however, remained relatively stable, decreasing by $8 per metric ton, or 1%. The company recorded downtime of approximately 180,000 metric tons in the quarter, reducing inventory by 20,000 metric tons from the end of the first quarter, to 130,000 metric tons. The delivered cost increased by $20 per metric ton, to $625 per metric ton, due to the impact of downtime. EBITDA declined by $10 million, remaining positive at $4 million.

Consolidated Quarterly Operating Income Variance Against Year-Ago Period

The company reported operating income of $6 million in the second quarter, compared to operating income of $40 million in the second quarter of 2019. The change reflects lower selling prices in the pulp and paper segments ($55 million) and lower paper shipments ($40 million), partially offset by favorable manufacturing costs ($18 million), higher pricing in the wood products and tissue segments ($14 million) and the added contribution of the recently-acquired U.S. sawmills ($6 million). Adjusted EBITDA was $37 million, $45 million lower than the second quarter of 2019.

Corporate and Finance

The company generated $125 million from operating activities in the quarter, due largely to a $92 million reduction in working capital, including a seasonal decrease in roundwood inventory. It made capital expenditures of $16 million and softwood lumber duty deposits of $17 million. As of the end of the quarter, the cumulative total of softwood lumber duty deposits was $194 million.

On financing activities, the company reduced borrowings under its credit facilities by $191 million in the quarter, leaving outstanding from its first quarter draws only a $180 million low-interest ten-year term loan used to finance the acquisition of the U.S. sawmills. Liquidity improved by $47 million from the end of the first quarter, to $396 million.

The company also completed the disposition of the Augusta newsprint mill for $9 million in the quarter. The mill, which had production capacity of 214,000 metric tons of newsprint, was indefinitely idled in November of 2019.

Outlook

Concerning the coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Laflamme added: "We continue to focus on the short-term priorities we communicated after the first quarter, including: operating under rigorous protocols around the health and safety of our employees, contractors and suppliers; disciplined liquidity management; monitoring customer credit risk; and controlling spending around SG&A and capital expenditures."

Turning to the business outlook, Mr. Laflamme continued: "The significant slowdown in economic activity due to the pandemic will continue to impact demand for paper products, and we will continue to adjust our capacity as conditions evolve. Pulp has benefitted from higher demand for higher-quality tissue despite lower printing and writing shipments, but there could be short-term pressure as those markets stabilize in the ongoing pandemic economy. We continue to drive for customer portfolio optimization in the tissue business, particularly in the retail segment where we continue to make inroads as we place volume with new customers and demonstrate the quality of our products. We expect to continue to gain momentum in the coming quarters. The lumber market lately has been a bright spot against what were pessimistic expectations in April, driven by the strength of the repair & remodeling market and stronger housing starts, giving us the opportunity to bring back to production some of the sidelined Canadian capacity. The integration of the U.S. lumber assets is progressing well, as they have also benefitted from an above-seasonal surge in demand for decking. As lumber demand remains promising, we are pursuing our plan to bring the El Dorado facility on-line in early 2021."

Description of Special Items

Special items Second quarter (in millions) 2020 2019 Net gain on disposition of assets $ (9) $ - Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits (4) (12) Other (income) expense, net (10) 1 Income tax effect of special items (5) (3) Total $ (28) $ (14)

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Three months Six months ended June 30, ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $ 612 $ 755 $ 1,301 $ 1,550 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales, excluding depreciation, amortization and distribution costs 464 536 988 1,090 Depreciation and amortization 40 42 82 82 Distribution costs 79 101 178 201 Selling, general and administrative expenses 32 36 66 73 Closure costs, impairment and other related charges - - (2) - Net gain on disposition of assets (9) - (9) - Operating income (loss) 6 40 (2) 104 Interest expense (9) (7) (18) (16) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits 4 12 19 24 Other income (expense), net (1) 10 (1) 38 (5) Income before income taxes 11 44 37 107 Income tax provision (5) (19) (32) (40) Net income including noncontrolling interest 6 25 5 67 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - - Net income attributable to Resolute Forest Products Inc. $ 6 $ 25 $ 5 $ 67 Net income per share attributable to Resolute Forest Products Inc. common shareholders: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.27 $ 0.06 $ 0.73 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.27 $ 0.06 $ 0.71 Weighted-average number of Resolute Forest Products Inc. common shares outstanding: Basic 88.1 92.4 88.1 92.4 Diluted 88.2 93.6 88.2 93.8 See Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27 $ 3 Accounts receivable, net: Trade 239 273 Other 65 76 Inventories, net 506 522 Other current assets 45 33 Total current assets 882 907 Fixed assets, net 1,524 1,459 Amortizable intangible assets, net 66 48 Goodwill 31 - Deferred income tax assets 837 915 Operating lease right-of-use assets 59 61 Other assets 268 236 Total assets $ 3,667 $ 3,626 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 300 $ 342 Current portion of long-term debt 2 1 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 8 8 Total current liabilities 310 351 Long-term debt, net of current portion 628 448 Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations 1,349 1,460 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 53 57 Other liabilities 77 75 Total liabilities 2,417 2,391 Equity: Resolute Forest Products Inc. shareholders' equity: Common stock - - Additional paid-in capital 3,805 3,802 Deficit (1,240) (1,245) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,171) (1,179) Treasury stock at cost (145) (144) Total Resolute Forest Products Inc. shareholders' equity 1,249 1,234 Noncontrolling interest 1 1 Total equity 1,250 1,235 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,667 $ 3,626

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including noncontrolling interest $ 5 $ 67 Adjustments to reconcile net income including noncontrolling interest to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 4 3 Depreciation and amortization 82 82 Deferred income taxes 32 40 Net pension contributions and other postretirement benefit payments (48) (57) Net gain on disposition of assets (9) - Loss (gain) on translation of foreign currency denominated deferred income taxes 39 (35) (Gain) loss on translation of foreign currency denominated pension and other postretirement benefit obligations (47) 37 Net planned major maintenance (payments) amortization (2) 7 Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable 50 38 Inventories 25 (21) Other current assets (7) (3) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (49) (64) Other, net 1 1 Net cash provided by operating activities 76 95 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash invested in fixed assets (37) (45) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (2) (172) - Disposition of assets 9 2 Decrease in countervailing duty cash deposits on supercalendered paper - 1 Increase in countervailing and anti-dumping duty cash deposits on softwood lumber (32) (33) Decrease in countervailing duty cash deposits on uncoated groundwood paper - 6 Other investing activities, net 5 - Net cash used in investing activities (227) (69) Cash flows from financing activities: Net repayments under revolving credit facilities (2) - Proceeds from long-term debt 180 - Repayments of debt (1) (225) Purchases of treasury stock (1) (5) Payments of financing and credit facility fees - (2) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 176 (232) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1) 1 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 24 $ (205) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Beginning of period $ 42 $ 345 End of period $ 66 $ 140 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at period end: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27 $ 98 Restricted cash (included in "Other assets") $ 39 $ 42 See Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME AND NET INCOME ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS A reconciliation of our operating income, net income and net income per share reported before special items is presented in the tables below. See Note 1 to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures regarding our use of non-GAAP measures. Three months ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Operating

income (loss) Net income

(loss) EPS GAAP, as reported $ 6 $ 6 $ 0.07 Adjustments for special items: Net gain on disposition of assets (9) (9) (0.10) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits - (4) (0.05) Other income, net - (10) (0.11) Income tax effect of special items - (5) (0.06) Adjusted for special items $ (3) $ (22) $ (0.25) Three months ended June 30, 2019 (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Operating

income Net income EPS GAAP, as reported $ 40 $ 25 $ 0.27 Adjustments for special items: Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits - (12) (0.13) Other expense, net - 1 0.01 Income tax effect of special items - (3) (0.03) Adjusted for special items $ 40 $ 11 $ 0.12 Six months ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Operating

loss Net income

(loss) EPS GAAP, as reported $ (2) $ 5 $ 0.06 Adjustments for special items: Closure costs, impairment and other related charges (2) (2) (0.02) Net gain on disposition of assets (9) (9) (0.10) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits - (19) (0.22) Other income, net - (38) (0.43) Income tax effect of special items - 12 0.14 Adjusted for special items $ (13) $ (51) $ (0.57) Six months ended June 30, 2019 (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Operating

income Net income EPS GAAP, as reported $ 104 $ 67 $ 0.71 Adjustments for special items: Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits - (24) (0.26) Other expense, net - 5 0.06 Income tax effect of special items - (7) (0.07) Adjusted for special items $ 104 $ 41 $ 0.44

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA A reconciliation of our net income including noncontrolling interest to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the tables below. See Note 1 to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures regarding our use of the non-GAAP measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Three months ended June 30, 2020

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Market pulp Tissue Wood products Paper (2) Corporate

and other Total Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest $ 10 $ (2) $ 15 $ (12) $ (5) $ 6 Interest expense 9 9 Income tax provision 5 5 Depreciation and amortization 6 5 10 16 3 40 EBITDA $ 16 $ 3 $ 25 $ 4 $ 12 $ 60 Net gain on disposition of assets (9) (9) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits (4) (4) Other income, net (10) (10) Adjusted EBITDA $ 16 $ 3 $ 25 $ 4 $ (11) $ 37 Three months ended June 30, 2019

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Market pulp Tissue Wood products Paper (2) Corporate

and other Total Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest $ 27 $ (4) $ (3) $ 32 $ (27) $ 25 Interest expense 7 7 Income tax provision 19 19 Depreciation and amortization 5 4 9 19 5 42 EBITDA $ 32 $ - $ 6 $ 51 $ 4 $ 93 Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits (12) (12) Other expense, net 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32 $ - $ 6 $ 51 $ (7) $ 82 Six months ended June 30, 2020

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Market pulp Tissue Wood products Paper (2) Corporate

and other Total Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest $ 7 $ - $ 20 $ (15) $ (7) $ 5 Interest expense 18 18 Income tax provision 32 32 Depreciation and amortization 12 9 21 33 7 82 EBITDA $ 19 $ 9 $ 41 $ 18 $ 50 $ 137 Closure costs, impairment and other related charges (2) (2) Net gain on disposition of assets (9) (9) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits (19) (19) Other income, net (38) (38) Adjusted EBITDA $ 19 $ 9 $ 41 $ 18 $ (18) $ 69 Six months ended June 30, 2019

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Market pulp Tissue Wood products Paper (2) Corporate

and other Total Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest $ 69 $ (12) $ 3 $ 75 $ (68) $ 67 Interest expense 16 16 Income tax provision 40 40 Depreciation and amortization 10 9 17 36 10 82 EBITDA $ 79 $ (3) $ 20 $ 111 $ (2) $ 205 Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits (24) (24) Other expense, net 5 5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 79 $ (3) $ 20 $ 111 $ (21) $ 186 See Notes to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.

Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information

1. Other income (expense), net for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, was comprised of the following:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Unaudited, in millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Foreign exchange (loss) gain $ (9) $ (6) $ 14 $ (10) Insurance recovery (1) 15 – 15 – Miscellaneous income 4 5 9 5 $ 10 $ (1) $ 38 $ (5)

(1) We recorded $15 million as other income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, from the settlement of an insurance claim in connection with our acquisition of Atlas Paper Holdings, Inc. in 2015.

2. On February 1, 2020, we acquired from Conifex Timber Inc. all of the equity securities and membership interests in certain of its subsidiaries, the business of which consists mainly in the operation of three sawmills and related assets in Cross City (Florida) and in Glenwood and El Dorado (Arkansas) (or, the "U.S. Sawmill Business"). The U.S. Sawmill Business acquired produces construction-grade dimensional lumber and decking products from locally sourced southern yellow pine for distribution within the U.S. This acquisition will diversify our lumber production, and increase our operating capacity in the U.S. South.

The fair value of the consideration, paid in cash for the U.S. Sawmill Business acquired is $173 million.

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.

Note to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

1. Operating income (loss), net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share (or, "EPS"), in each case as adjusted for special items, as well as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (or, "EBITDA"), and adjusted EBITDA, in each case by reportable segment (market pulp, tissue, wood products and paper) in accordance with the Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification 290, "Segment Reporting," are not financial measures recognized under generally accepted accounting principles (or, "GAAP").



We calculate operating income (loss), as adjusted for special items, as operating income (loss) from our Consolidated Statements of Operations, adjusted for items such as closure costs, impairment and other related charges, and gains or losses on disposition of assets that are excluded from our segment's performance from GAAP operating income (loss).



We calculate net income (loss), as adjusted for special items, as net income (loss) from our Consolidated Statements of Operations, adjusted for the same special items applied to operating income (loss), in addition to non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs and credits, other income and expense, net, and the income tax effect of special items.



EPS, as adjusted for special items, is calculated as net income (loss), as adjusted for special items, per diluted share.



EBITDA by reportable segment is calculated as net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest from the Consolidated Statements of Operations, allocated to each of our reportable segments, adjusted for depreciation and amortization. EBITDA for corporate and other is calculated as net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest from the Consolidated Statements of Operations, after the allocation to reportable segments, adjusted for interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.



Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA, excluding the same special items applied to net income (loss).



Liquidity is calculated as cash and cash equivalents from our Consolidated Balance Sheets, and availability under our credit facilities.



We believe that using these non-GAAP measures is useful because they are consistent with the indicators management uses internally to measure the Company's performance, and it allows the reader to compare our operations and financial performance from period to period. Operating income (loss), net income (loss), and EPS, in each case as adjusted for special items, as well as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and EBITDA margin are internal measures, and therefore may not be comparable to those of other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes to financial measures determined under GAAP in our Consolidated Statements of Operations in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



2. In the second quarter of 2020, the results from our newsprint and specialty papers operations have been combined to form the paper reportable segment. This better reflects management's internal analysis, given the diminishing percentage newsprint and specialty papers represent in our product portfolio. Comparative information has been modified to conform with this revised segment presentation.

