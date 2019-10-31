Resolute Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2019 Results

US $

Q3 GAAP net loss of $43 million / $0.47 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $23 million

Liquidity remains strong at $566 million

Post-quarter senior secured credit facility refinancing to further boost liquidity by $175 million

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today reported a net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, of $43 million, or $0.47 per share, compared to net income of $117 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, in the same period in 2018. Sales were $705 million in the quarter, a decrease of $269 million from the year-ago period. The third quarter of 2018 included sales from the Catawba (South Carolina) and Fairmont (West Virginia) facilities, which were sold in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding special items, the company reported a net loss of $34 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to net income of $96 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.

"Ongoing weakness in market pulp pricing had a significant impact on our quarterly results," said Yves Laflamme, president and chief executive officer. "While paper has come under pressure this year and lumber markets continue their slow recovery, we are pleased with the progress in sales growth and productivity gains in the tissue business, as we continue to build our position in the segment with positive EBITDA. In October, we successfully used our strong financial situation to increase and extend our senior secured credit facility by $175 million, providing us additional liquidity at very competitive terms to support our transformation initiatives. The proactive steps we have taken over the last few years to strengthen our balance sheet position us well to execute on our strategy despite the cyclical downturn currently affecting the industry."

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjustments for special items and adjusted EBITDA, are explained and reconciled below.

Operating Income Variance Against Prior Period

Consolidated

The company reported an operating loss of $18 million in the quarter, compared to operating income of $40 million in the second quarter. Lower pricing adversely affected results by $48 million, particularly in market pulp ($34 million), as did an increase in manufacturing costs ($19 million) due to more planned maintenance outages this quarter, and an increase in chemical costs. Lower freight costs and a decrease in share-based compensation expense partially offset these unfavorable items. Overall volumes remained unchanged, as the 25% increase in market pulp shipments outweighed lower paper and lumber volumes.

Market Pulp

The market pulp segment recorded an operating loss of $12 million in the third quarter compared to operating income of $27 million in the second quarter. The drop in profitability was largely attributable to the 15% lower average transaction price, to $625 per metric ton, as global market conditions further weakened. The operating cost per unit (the "delivered cost") rose by $34 per metric ton, to $664, largely due to additional maintenance costs, mainly incurred during the scheduled outages at two mills. Given steps taken to reduce finished goods inventory, shipments rose by 63,000 metric tons. Despite the volume increase, EBITDA fell to negative $5 million in the third quarter. Finished goods inventory dropped to more normal levels of 74,000 metric tons at quarter-end.

Tissue

The tissue segment incurred an operating loss of $3 million in the quarter, an improvement of $1 million compared to the second quarter, and building on the gains of the previous quarter. Favorable product mix and continued pricing gains for away-from-home products led to a $46 per short ton increase in average transaction price, to $1,741, more than offsetting the $32 per short ton increase in delivered cost. As a result, EBITDA improved slightly to $1 million.

Wood Products

The wood products segment reported an operating loss of $4 million in the quarter compared to an operating loss of $3 million in the second quarter. Pricing decreased by $7 per thousand board feet, to $341, mainly due to unfavorable sales mix, while shipments dropped by 55 million board feet due to soft demand. Despite lower shipments, finished goods inventory at quarter-end remained unchanged at a normalized level of 122 million board feet, as the company took over 70 million board feet of downtime in the quarter, for nearly 170 million year-to-date. Even with lower volumes, the delivered cost improved by $4 to $351 per thousand board feet, but not enough to outweigh the 13% drop in sales. Accordingly, EBITDA decreased to $4 million for the quarter, compared to $6 million in the previous quarter.

Newsprint

At $4 million in the third quarter, newsprint's operating income decreased by $13 million compared to the previous quarter. Sales retreated by 14% as the average transaction price decreased by $24 per metric ton, to $573, and volume was 36,000 metric tons lower, at 314,000. The drop was more significant in offshore markets, which account for approximately 40% of newsprint volumes. Even with the reduction in shipments, finished goods inventory remained relatively unchanged at 104,000 metric tons at quarter-end, as the company continued to take temporary production downtime. Lower volumes combined with unfavorable chemical usage led to most of the $13 per metric ton increase in delivered cost. As a result, EBITDA decreased by $14 million to $11 million for the quarter, equivalent to $36 per metric ton. EBITDA margin decreased to 6%.

Specialty Papers

The specialty papers segment generated operating income of $4 million in the quarter, down $11 million from the second quarter. Pricing decreased by $21 per short ton to $732, while shipments declined slightly to 185,000 short tons. The delivered cost also increased by $29 per short ton, to $705, mainly as a result of higher maintenance and lower cogeneration contribution associated with downtime - mostly planned - at one mill. EBITDA decreased to $15 million, or $85 per short ton. EBITDA margin declined to 11%.

Consolidated Quarterly Operating Income Variance Against Year-Ago Period

The company's operating results were $153 million lower than the third quarter of 2018. Overall pricing had a $111 million unfavorable impact, as the average transaction price decreased by 25% for wood products, 20% for market pulp, and 9% for newsprint. The decline in operating results also reflects the divestiture of the Catawba and Fairmont facilities, as well as an increase in manufacturing costs of $49 million, mainly due to higher fiber expense and additional planned maintenance. These unfavorable items were offset in part by lower variable compensation expense and lower depreciation due to divestitures and full amortization of certain assets.

Corporate and Finance

With $25 million of cash provided by operations, $37 million of capital expenditures, $13 million of softwood lumber duty deposits, and $7 million of share repurchases, the company ended the quarter with $69 million of cash. Liquidity stood at $566 million at quarter-end. Net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA remained low, at 1.1x.

By quarter-end, the company had recorded cumulative softwood lumber duty deposits of $149 million on the balance sheet.



So far in 2019, the company repurchased 1.8 million shares, at a cost of $12 million. There remains $12 million under the existing share repurchase program.



In October, the company entered into an amended and restated senior secured credit facility for up to $360 million, replacing the existing $185 million facility entered into in September 2016. The amended credit agreement includes a term loan facility of up to $180 million with a delay draw period of up to three years and maturities of six to ten years at the company's option, as well as a six-year revolver of up to $180 million.

The company is appealing the decision rendered by the Quebec Superior Court in Canada related to the 2012 acquisition of Fibrek. Of the total amount payable pursuant to the decision of Cdn $44 million, Cdn $19 million was paid in October. The payment and timing of any additional consideration will depend on the outcome of the appeal. During the third quarter, Cdn $30 million ($23 million) was accrued and recorded in "Other (expense) income, net" for the eventual payment of any amounts following the outcome of the appeal.

Outlook

"We expect challenging conditions in market pulp to persist at least through the end of the year, but we see encouraging signs and stronger industry operating rates for softwood pulp, which represents about two-thirds of our production capacity. For tissue, we will build on recent improvements around sales growth and productivity gains to deliver steady improvements over the next few quarters. Even as conditions in the lumber market remain somewhat uncertain, we believe wood products results will improve as reported industry capacity rationalizations support more stable market dynamics. Although we expect to see marginal seasonal improvement in paper shipments in the fourth quarter, we will face sustained pricing pressures for all paper grades, as operating rates remain low. Despite difficult markets, we are focused on maximizing margins and earnings power in our paper business. Our network of competitive assets and solid financial position provide us a strategic edge to weather current market headwinds and take advantage of future transformation opportunities," added Mr. Laflamme.

Earnings Conference Call

The company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 9:00 a.m. (ET) today. The public is invited to join the call at (877) 223-4471 at least fifteen minutes before its scheduled start time. A simultaneous webcast will also be available using the link provided under "Presentations and Webcasts" in the "Investors" section of www.resolutefp.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website. A phone replay will also be available until November 14, 2019, by dialing (800) 585-8367, conference number 4663289.

Description of Special Items

Special items Third quarter (in millions)

2019

2018 Foreign currency translation gain $ (1) $ – Net gain on disposition of assets

(1)

– Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits

(12)

(13) Other expense (income), net

18

(14) Income tax effect of special items

5

6 Total $ 9 $ (21)

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this press release and the earnings conference call and webcast referred to above that are not reported financial results or other historical information of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (with its subsidiaries, "we," "our," "us" or the "company") are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They include, for example, statements included in the Outlook section of this press release and statements relating to our: efforts and initiatives to reduce costs and increase revenues and profitability; business and operating outlook; future pension obligations; assessment of market conditions; growth strategies and prospects, and the growth potential of the company and the industry in which we operate; liquidity; future cash flows, including as a result of the changes to our pension funding obligations; and strategies for achieving our goals generally. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "should," "would," "could," "will," "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "attempt," "project" and other terms with similar meaning indicating possible future events or potential impact on our business or our shareholders.

The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on management's current assumptions, beliefs and expectations, all of which involve a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future financial condition, results of operations, and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release and the earnings conference call and webcast referred to above include, but are not limited to, the impact of: developments in non-print media, and the effectiveness of our responses to these developments; intense competition in the forest products industry; any inability to offer products certified to globally recognized forestry management and chain of custody standards; any inability to successfully implement our strategies to increase our earnings power; the possible failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses with ours or to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, such as our entry into tissue production and sales, or divestitures or other strategic transactions or projects; uncertainty or changes in political or economic conditions in the United States, Canada or other countries in which we sell our products; global economic conditions; the highly cyclical nature of the forest products industry; any difficulties in obtaining timber or wood fiber at favorable prices, or at all; changes in the cost of purchased energy and other raw materials; physical and financial risks associated with global, regional, and local weather conditions, and climate change; any disruption in operations or increased labor costs due to labor disputes; difficulties in our employee relations or retention; disruptions to our supply chain, operations, or the delivery of our products; disruptions to our information technology systems including cybersecurity incidents; risks related to the operation and transition of legacy system applications; negative publicity, even if unjustified; currency fluctuations; any increase in the level of required contributions to our pension plans, including as a result of any increase in the amount by which they are underfunded; our ability to maintain adequate capital resources to provide for all of our substantial capital requirements; the terms of our outstanding indebtedness, which could restrict our current and future operations; losses that are not covered by insurance; any additional closure costs and long-lived asset impairment or accelerated depreciation charges; any need to record additional valuation allowances against our recorded deferred income tax assets; our exports from one country to another country becoming or remaining subject to duties, cash deposit requirements, border taxes, quotas, or other trade remedies or restrictions; countervailing and anti-dumping duties on imports to the U.S. of substantially all of our softwood lumber products produced at our Canadian sawmills; any failure to comply with laws or regulations generally; any additional environmental or health and safety liabilities; any violation of trade laws, export controls, or other laws relating to our international sales and operations; adverse outcomes of legal proceedings, claims and governmental inquiries, investigations, and other disputes in which we are involved; the actions of holders of a significant percentage of our common stock; and the potential risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

All forward-looking statements in this press release and in the conference call and webcast referred to above are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to above and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers, which are marketed in close to 70 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit resolutefp.com for more information.

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)









































Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2019

2018



2019

2018







































Sales $ 705 $ 974

$ 2,255 $ 2,824 Costs and expenses:

















Cost of sales, excluding depreciation, amortization and distribution costs

558

628



1,648

1,881 Depreciation and amortization

42

54



124

161 Distribution costs

94

117



295

356 Selling, general and administrative expenses

30

40



103

125 Closure costs, impairment and other related charges

-

-



-

1 Net gain on disposition of assets

(1)

-



(1)

(4) Operating (loss) income

(18)

135



86

304 Interest expense

(8)

(12)



(24)

(36) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits

12

13



36

38 Other (expense) income, net (1)

(17)

14



(22)

4 (Loss) income before income taxes

(31)

150



76

310 Income tax provision

(12)

(33)



(52)

(111) Net (loss) income including noncontrolling interests

(43)

117



24

199 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

-



-

- Net (loss) income attributable to Resolute Forest Products Inc. $ (43) $ 117

$ 24 $ 199 Net (loss) income per share attributable to Resolute Forest Products Inc. common shareholders:

















Basic $ (0.47) $ 1.28

$ 0.26 $ 2.18 Diluted

(0.47)

1.25



0.26

2.14 Weighted-average number of Resolute Forest Products Inc. common shares outstanding:

















Basic

90.9

91.3



91.9

91.3 Diluted

90.9

93.4



93.0

93.2



















See Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars)





























September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 69 $ 304 Accounts receivable, net:







Trade

314

347 Other

63

102 Inventories, net

522

508 Other current assets

40

43 Total current assets

1,008

1,304 Fixed assets, net

1,477

1,515 Amortizable intangible assets, net

49

50 Deferred income tax assets

846

876 Operating lease right-of-use assets

63

- Other assets

228

190 Total assets $ 3,671 $ 3,935









Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 396 $ 427 Current portion of long-term debt

1

223 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

8

- Total current liabilities

405

650 Long-term debt, net of current portion (2)

423

422 Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations

1,179

1,257 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

58

- Other liabilities

54

71 Total liabilities

2,119

2,400 Equity:







Resolute Forest Products Inc. shareholders' equity:







Common stock

-

- Additional paid-in capital

3,803

3,802 Deficit

(1,174)

(1,198) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(946)

(950) Treasury stock at cost (3)

(132)

(120) Total Resolute Forest Products Inc. shareholders' equity

1,551

1,534 Noncontrolling interests

1

1 Total equity

1,552

1,535 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,671 $ 3,935









See Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars)





















Nine months ended September 30,



2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 24 $ 199 Adjustments to reconcile net income including noncontrolling interests to net cash provided by operating activities:







Share-based compensation

4

6 Depreciation and amortization

124

161 Reversal of inventory write-downs related to closures

-

(1) Deferred income taxes

52

106 Net pension contributions and other postretirement benefit payments

(96)

(112) Net gain on disposition of assets

(1)

(4) (Gain) loss on translation of foreign currency denominated deferred income taxes

(26)

28 Loss (gain) on translation of foreign currency denominated pension and other postretirement benefit obligations

27

(23) Net planned major maintenance amortization (payments)

16

(7) Changes in working capital:







Accounts receivable

60

(6) Inventories

(14)

(53) Other current assets

(11)

(13) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(41)

61 Other, net

2

9 Net cash provided by operating activities

120

351 Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash invested in fixed assets

(82)

(94) Disposition of assets

2

2 Decrease in countervailing duty cash deposits on supercalendered paper, net

1

13 Increase in countervailing and anti-dumping duty cash deposits on softwood lumber

(46)

(62) Decrease (increase) in countervailing duty cash deposits on uncoated groundwood paper

6

(6) Net cash used in investing activities

(119)

(147) Cash flows from financing activities:







Net repayments under revolving credit facilities

-

(144) Payments of debt

(225)

- Purchases of treasury stock (3)

(12)

- Payments of financing and credit facility fees

(2)

(1) Cash used in financing activities

(239)

(145) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

1

(1) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(237)

58 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash:







Beginning of period

345

49 End of period $ 108 $ 107









Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at period end:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 69 $ 72 Restricted cash (included in "Other current assets" and "Other assets")

39

35

See Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME AND NET INCOME ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS













A reconciliation of our operating income, net income and net income per share reported before special items is presented in the tables below. See Note 1 to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures regarding our use of non-GAAP measures.



























Three months ended September 30, 2019 Operating

income (loss) Net income

(loss) EPS (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)













GAAP, as reported $ (18) $ (43) $ (0.47)













Adjustments for special items:











Foreign exchange gain

-

(1)

(0.01) Net gain on disposition of assets

(1)

(1)

(0.01) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits

-

(12)

(0.13) Other expense, net

-

18

0.20 Income tax effect of special items

-

5

0.05













Adjusted for special items $ (19) $ (34) $ (0.37)



























Three months ended September 30, 2018 Operating

income (loss) Net income

(loss) EPS (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)













GAAP, as reported $ 135 $ 117 $ 1.25













Adjustments for special items:











Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits

-

(13)

(0.14) Other income, net

-

(14)

(0.15) Income tax effect of special items

-

6

0.07













Adjusted for special items $ 135 $ 96 $ 1.03



























Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Operating

income (loss) Net income

(loss) EPS (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)













GAAP, as reported $ 86 $ 24 $ 0.26













Adjustments for special items:











Foreign exchange loss

-

9

0.10 Net gain on disposition of assets

(1)

(1)

(0.01) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits

-

(36)

(0.39) Other expense, net

-

13

0.14 Income tax effect of special items

-

(2)

(0.02)













Adjusted for special items $ 85 $ 7 $ 0.08



























Nine months ended September 30, 2018 Operating

income (loss) Net income

(loss) EPS (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)













GAAP, as reported $ 304 $ 199 $ 2.14













Adjustments for special items:











Foreign exchange loss

-

2

0.02 Closure costs, impairment and other related charges

1

1

0.01 Reversal of inventory write-downs related to closures

(1)

(1)

(0.01) Start-up costs

8

8

0.09 Net gain on disposition of assets

(4)

(4)

(0.04) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits

-

(38)

(0.41) Other income, net

-

(6)

(0.07) Income tax effect of special items

-

18

0.19













Adjusted for special items $ 308 $ 179 $ 1.92

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA





























A reconciliation of our net income including noncontrolling interests to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the tables below. See Note 1 to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures regarding our use of the non-GAAP measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.



























































Three months ended September 30, 2019

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Market

pulp Tissue (2) Wood products Newsprint Specialty

papers Corporate

and other Total





























Net (loss) income including noncontrolling interests $ (12) $ (3) $ (4) $ 4 $ 4 $ (32) $ (43) Interest expense





















8

8 Income tax provision





















12

12 Depreciation and amortization

7

4

8

7

11

5

42 EBITDA $ (5) $ 1 $ 4 $ 11 $ 15 $ (7) $ 19





























Foreign exchange gain





















(1)

(1) Net gain on disposition of assets





















(1)

(1) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits





















(12)

(12) Other expense, net





















18

18





























Adjusted EBITDA $ (5) $ 1 $ 4 $ 11 $ 15 $ (3) $ 23



























































Three months ended September 30, 2018

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Market

pulp Tissue (2) Wood products Newsprint Specialty

papers Corporate

and other Total





























Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ 57 $ (10) $ 45 $ 32 $ 26 $ (33) $ 117 Interest expense





















12

12 Income tax provision





















33

33 Depreciation and amortization

7

5

8

16

12

6

54 EBITDA $ 64 $ (5) $ 53 $ 48 $ 38 $ 18 $ 216





























Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits





















(13)

(13) Other income, net





















(14)

(14)





























Adjusted EBITDA $ 64 $ (5) $ 53 $ 48 $ 38 $ (9) $ 189



























































Nine months ended September 30, 2019

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Market

pulp Tissue (2) Wood products Newsprint Specialty

papers Corporate

and other Total





























Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ 57 $ (15) $ (1) $ 49 $ 34 $ (100) $ 24 Interest expense





















24

24 Income tax provision





















52

52 Depreciation and amortization

17

13

25

22

32

15

124 EBITDA $ 74 $ (2) $ 24 $ 71 $ 66 $ (9) $ 224





























Foreign exchange loss





















9

9 Net gain on disposition of assets





















(1)

(1) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits





















(36)

(36) Other expense, net





















13

13





























Adjusted EBITDA $ 74 $ (2) $ 24 $ 71 $ 66 $ (24) $ 209



























































Nine months ended September 30, 2018

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Market

pulp Tissue (2) Wood products Newsprint Specialty

papers Corporate

and other Total





























Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ 131 $ (21) $ 177 $ 46 $ 23 $ (157) $ 199 Interest expense





















36

36 Income tax provision





















111

111 Depreciation and amortization

22

11

23

49

36

20

161 EBITDA $ 153 $ (10) $ 200 $ 95 $ 59 $ 10 $ 507





























Foreign exchange loss





















2

2 Closure costs, impairment and other related charges





















1

1 Reversal of inventory write-downs related to closures





















(1)

(1) Start-up costs





















8

8 Net gain on disposition of assets





















(4)

(4) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits





















(38)

(38) Other income, net





















(6)

(6)





























Adjusted EBITDA $ 153 $ (10) $ 200 $ 95 $ 59 $ (28) $ 469





























See Notes to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.

Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information

1. Effective July 31, 2012, we completed the final step of the transaction pursuant to which we acquired the remaining 25.4% of the outstanding Fibrek Inc. (or "Fibrek") shares, following the approval of Fibrek's shareholders on July 23, 2012, and the issuance of a final order of the Quebec Superior Court in Canada (or "Quebec Superior Court") approving the arrangement on July 27, 2012. Certain former shareholders of Fibrek exercised rights of dissent in respect of the transaction, asking for a judicial determination of the fair value of their claim under the Canada Business Corporations Act. On September 26, 2019, the Quebec Superior Court rendered a decision fixing the fair value of the shares of the dissenting shareholders at Cdn $1.99 per share, or Cdn $31 million in aggregate, plus interest and an additional indemnity, for a total currently estimated at Cdn $44 million ($33 million, based on the exchange rate in effect on September 30, 2019) payable in cash. Of this amount, Cdn $19 million ($14 million) was payable immediately and paid on October 2, 2019. We are appealing the decision, therefore the payment of any additional consideration and its timing will depend on the outcome of the appeal. As previously reported, we had accrued Cdn $14 million ($10 million, based on the exchange rate in effect on September 30, 2019) for the payment of the dissenting shareholders' claims. We have accrued an additional Cdn $30 million ($23 million, based on the exchange rate in effect on September 30, 2019) for the estimated eventual payment of any amounts following the outcome of the appeal, and as a result recorded $23 million in "Other (expense) income, net" in our Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

2. On October 28, 2019, we entered into an amended and restated senior secured credit agreement for up to $360 million, replacing our existing $185 million senior secured credit facility. The amended and restated credit agreement