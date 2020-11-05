Resolute Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results

US $

Q 3 GAAP net income of $57 million / $0.66 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $140 million

Net debt down to $541 million / liquidity strengthened to $477 million at quarter-end

$38 million YTD EBITDA contribution from our recently acquired U.S. sawmills

Remi G. Lalonde to succeed Yves Laflamme as president and CEO as of March 1

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, of $57 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $43 million, or $0.47 per share, in the same period in 2019. Sales were $730 million in the quarter, an increase of $25 million from the year-ago period. Excluding special items, the company reported net income of $62 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $34 million, or $0.37 per share, in the third quarter of 2019.

"We took advantage of the rally in lumber prices to further deleverage the balance sheet and drive shareholder value by opportunistically repurchasing 5% of outstanding shares," said Yves Laflamme, president and chief executive officer. "While the pulp and paper segments continue to suffer from pandemic economics, we used part of the cash we generated with our lumber business to fully repay all revolving borrowings under our credit facilities, except for the low-interest term loan used to finance the acquisition of the U.S. sawmills, which have generated $38 million of EBITDA under our ownership this year. The tissue business is also picking up steam: with $6 million of EBITDA in the quarter, it has generated $19 million of EBITDA in the last twelve months."

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjustments for special items and adjusted EBITDA, are explained and reconciled below.

Resolute also today announced the selection and appointment of Remi G. Lalonde as the company's next president and chief executive officer, and a member of the board of directors, succeeding Yves Laflamme, as of March 1, 2021.

Operating Income Variance Against Prior Period

Consolidated

The company reported operating income of $97 million in the quarter, compared to $6 million in the second quarter. The $91 million improvement over the previous quarter reflects the favorable impact of higher lumber pricing ($117 million), offset by higher stumpage fees with the increase in lumber pricing ($5 million) and lower market pulp prices ($7 million).

Segment Operating Income Variance

As of the second quarter 2020, the company's results from the newsprint and specialty papers segments have been combined into one paper segment. Comparative information, including the information in this earnings release, has been modified to conform with the revised segment presentation.

Market Pulp

The market pulp segment recorded an operating loss of $4 million in the quarter, compared to operating income of $10 million in the previous quarter. The change reflects a $26 per metric ton, or 4%, slip in the average transaction price on softer market conditions and an increase of $27 per metric ton, or 5%, in the operating cost per unit (the "delivered cost") due mostly to higher planned maintenance costs. Shipments improved by 15,000 metric tons and finished goods inventory fell to 71,000 metric tons at quarter-end. EBITDA in the segment was $2 million.

Tissue

The company reported operating income of $2 million in the tissue segment in the quarter, $4 million better than the previous quarter. The average transaction price rose by 4%, or $71 per short ton in the quarter, primarily as a result of the company's ongoing progress around customer and product mix. But shipments slipped by 3,000 short tons in the quarter as a result of increasingly challenging conditions in away-from-home end-markets due to the effects of the pandemic. Delivered cost per unit fell by $55 per short ton, or 3%, as a result of lower maintenance costs compared to annual outages in the previous quarter. Finished goods inventory at quarter-end was 6,000 short tons. Quarter-over-quarter segment EBITDA improved by $3 million, to $6 million.

Wood Products

The wood products segment reported operating income of $128 million in the quarter, an improvement of $113 million compared to the previous quarter. The significant improvement is due to the $217 per thousand board feet, or 57%, increase in average transaction price, reflecting strong market conditions, particularly from the repair and remodeling market and U.S. housing starts. The delivered cost rose by $6 per thousand board feet, or 2%, to $361 per thousand board feet, mostly due to higher stumpage fees, which track lumber market prices. Shipments rose by 16 million board feet and inventory was unchanged, at 121 million board feet. EBITDA in the segment improved by $114 million, to $139 million, with the recently-acquired U.S. sawmills contributing $31 million to our EBITDA in the quarter.

Paper

The company generated an operating loss of $12 million in the paper segment in the quarter, unchanged from the previous quarter. Despite the challenging market conditions for marketing-dependent products like newspapers, inserts, flyers and commercial papers, the average transaction price improved slightly in the quarter, to $594 per metric ton, or 1%, and inventory fell by 5%. Shipments were unchanged, at 351,000 metric tons, reflecting the company's leaner production footprint implemented to cope with the dramatic reduction in economic activity during the pandemic. The delivered cost was stable. EBITDA in the segment improved by $2 million, to $6 million.

Consolidated Quarterly Operating Income Variance Against Year-Ago Period

The company reported operating income of $97 million in the third quarter, compared to an operating loss of $18 million in the third quarter of 2019. The $115 million increase reflects the favorable impact of higher selling prices for wood products ($104 million), contribution from the recently-acquired U.S. sawmills ($26 million), lower maintenance costs ($22 million), and the weaker Canadian dollar ($8 million). These items were partly offset by the effects of lower selling prices and fewer shipments in the market pulp and paper segments ($52 million) due to softer market conditions. Adjusted EBITDA of $140 million was $117 million higher than the third quarter of 2019.

Corporate and Finance

The company generated $100 million of cash from operating activities in the quarter and invested $16 million, net, in fixed assets. It also repurchased 4.5 million shares of common stock, or 5% of the amount outstanding, for $18 million, and further reduced borrowings under its credit facilities by $69 million.

The company's liquidity improved by $81 million in the quarter, to $477 million, and net debt fell by $62 million, to $541 million. By quarter-end, the company had recorded cumulative softwood lumber duty deposits of $214 million on the balance sheet, including $20 million paid in the quarter.

Yesterday, the company's subsidiary, Resolute FP Canada Inc., entered into a 10-year secured delayed term loan facility with Investissement Québec for up to $167 million (CA $220 million), with an initial availability of approximately $114 million (CA $149 million), subject to certain conditions. Borrowings under the Canadian dollar-denominated facility will bear interest at a floating rate of interest equal to 1.45% above Canadian Banker's acceptance rate. The facility is meant to be used to finance activities and support obligations in Quebec.

Outlook

Looking ahead, Mr. Laflamme added: "Together with our strong Canadian lumber business, the well-timed acquisition of U.S. sawmills positioned us well for the recent spike in lumber prices. Although market prices have come off their highs in recent weeks, the demand from the repair & remodeling sector as well as robust U.S. housing starts speak to strong market fundamentals. Accordingly, we are preparing our El Dorado, Arkansas sawmill to be restarted in the next few months. Following a very difficult stretch of over six months, there are signs that paper markets activity is slowly and gradually starting to recover, but we expect that the pandemic will have caused some measure of step-change in the secular demand decline trend. In the last quarter, pulp markets were also affected by the pandemic, but we are already seeing global inventories stabilize around balanced levels, and we are cautiously optimistic that markets will recover with overall economic conditions. In regards to tissue, we will continue to focus on customer portfolio optimization and productivity improvements. While retail end-market conditions remain strong, the away-from-home space, which represents about a third of our business, is under pressure due to the drop in commercial activity."

Description of Special Items

Special items Third quarter (in millions)

2020

2019 Net gain on disposition of assets $ - $ (1) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits

(5)

(12) Other (income) expense, net

14

17 Income tax effect of special items

(4)

5 Total $ 5 $ 9

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this press release and the earnings conference call and webcast referred to above that are not reported financial results or other historical information of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (with its subsidiaries, "we," "our," "us" or the "company") are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They include, for example, statements included in the Outlook section of this press release and statements relating to the impact of the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic conditions on our business, results of operations and market price of our securities, and to our: efforts and initiatives to reduce costs, increase revenues, improve profitability; business and operating outlook; future pension obligations; assessment of market conditions; growth strategies and prospects, and the growth potential of the company and the industry in which we operate; liquidity; future cash flows, including as a result of the changes to our pension funding obligations; estimated capital expenditures; and strategies for achieving our goals generally. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "should," "would," "could," "will," "may," "expect," "believe," "see," "anticipate," "continue," "attempt," "project," "progress," "build," "plan," "grow", "lead" and other terms with similar meaning indicating possible future events or potential impact on our business or our shareholders.

The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on management's current assumptions, beliefs and expectations, all of which involve a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future financial condition, results of operations, and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release and the earnings conference call and webcast referred to above include, but are not limited to, the impact of: the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic conditions, developments in non-print media, and the effectiveness of our responses to these developments; intense competition in the forest products industry; any inability to offer products certified to globally recognized forestry management and chain of custody standards; any inability to successfully implement our strategies to increase our earnings power; the possible failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses with ours or to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, such as our entry into wood manufacturing in the U.S. and tissue production and sales, or divestitures or other strategic transactions or projects, including loss of synergies following business divestitures; uncertainty or changes in political or economic conditions in the United States, Canada or other countries in which we sell our products, including the effects of pandemics; global economic conditions; the highly cyclical nature of the forest products industry; any difficulties in obtaining timber or wood fiber at favorable prices, or at all; changes in the cost of purchased energy and other raw materials; physical and financial risks associated with global, regional, and local weather conditions, and climate change; any disruption in operations or increased labor costs due to labor disputes or occupational health and safety issues; difficulties in our employee relations or in employee attraction or retention; disruptions to our supply chain, operations, or the delivery of our products, including due to public health epidemics; disruptions to our information technology systems including cybersecurity incidents; risks related to the operation and transition of legacy system applications; negative publicity, even if unjustified; currency fluctuations; any increase in the level of required contributions to our pension plans, including as a result of any increase in the amount by which they are underfunded; our ability to maintain adequate capital resources to provide for all of our substantial capital requirements; the terms of our outstanding indebtedness, which could restrict our current and future operations; changes relating to LIBOR, which could impact our borrowings under our credit facilities; losses that are not covered by insurance; any shutdown of machines or facilities, restructuring of operations or sale of assets resulting in any additional closure costs and long-lived asset impairment or accelerated depreciation charges; any need to record additional valuation allowances against our recorded deferred income tax assets; our exports from one country to another country becoming or remaining subject to duties, cash deposit requirements, border taxes, quotas, or other trade remedies or restrictions; countervailing and anti-dumping duties on imports to the U.S. of the vast majority of our softwood lumber products produced at our Canadian sawmills; any failure to comply with laws or regulations generally; any additional environmental or health and safety liabilities; any violation of trade laws, export controls, or other laws relating to our international sales and operations; adverse outcomes of legal proceedings, claims and governmental inquiries, investigations, and other disputes in which we are involved; the actions of holders of a significant percentage of our common stock; and the potential risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which have been heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, including related governmental responses and economic impacts, market disruptions and changes in consumer habits and which should be read in conjunction with the COVID-19 risk factor update set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item 1A of the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

All forward-looking statements in this press release and in the conference call and webcast referred to above are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to above and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)













Three months

Nine months

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2020 2019

2020 2019























Sales $ 730 $ 705

$ 2,031 $ 2,255 Costs and expenses:









Cost of sales, excluding depreciation, amortization and distribution costs 475 558

1,463 1,648 Depreciation and amortization 43 42

125 124 Distribution costs 80 94

258 295 Selling, general and administrative expenses 35 30

101 103 Closure costs, impairment and other related charges - -

(2) - Net gain on disposition of assets - (1)

(9) (1) Operating income (loss) 97 (18)

95 86 Interest expense (8) (8)

(26) (24) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits 5 12

24 36 Other (expense) income, net (1) (14) (17)

24 (22) Income (loss) before income taxes 80 (31)

117 76 Income tax provision (23) (12)

(55) (52) Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest 57 (43)

62 24 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - -

- - Net income (loss) attributable to Resolute Forest Products Inc. $ 57 $ (43)

$ 62 $ 24 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Resolute Forest Products Inc. common shareholders:









Basic $ 0.66 $ (0.47)

$ 0.71 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.66 $ (0.47)

$ 0.71 $ 0.26 Weighted-average number of Resolute Forest Products Inc. common shares outstanding:









Basic 86.0 90.9

87.4 91.9 Diluted 86.2 90.9

87.6 93.0

See Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars)





September 30, December 31,

2020 2019 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 20 $ 3 Accounts receivable, net:



Trade 273 273 Other 46 76 Inventories, net 511 522 Other current assets 58 33 Total current assets 908 907 Fixed assets, net 1,503 1,459 Amortizable intangible assets, net 65 48 Goodwill 31 - Deferred income tax assets 825 915 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56 61 Other assets 290 236 Total assets $ 3,678 $ 3,626





Liabilities and equity



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 339 $ 342 Current portion of long-term debt 2 1 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 8 8 Total current liabilities 349 351 Long-term debt, net of current portion 559 448 Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations 1,337 1,460 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 51 57 Other liabilities 82 75 Total liabilities 2,378 2,391 Equity:



Resolute Forest Products Inc. shareholders' equity:



Common stock - - Additional paid-in capital 3,805 3,802 Deficit (1,183) (1,245) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,160) (1,179) Treasury stock at cost (163) (144) Total Resolute Forest Products Inc. shareholders' equity 1,299 1,234 Noncontrolling interest 1 1 Total equity 1,300 1,235 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,678 $ 3,626

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars)







Nine months

ended September 30,

2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income including noncontrolling interest $ 62 $ 24 Adjustments to reconcile net income including noncontrolling interest to net cash provided by operating activities:



Share-based compensation 4 4 Depreciation and amortization 125 124 Deferred income taxes 55 52 Net pension contributions and other postretirement benefit payments (66) (96) Net gain on disposition of assets (9) (1) Loss (gain) on translation of foreign currency denominated deferred income taxes 23 (26) (Gain) loss on translation of foreign currency denominated pension and other postretirement benefit obligations (28) 27 Net planned major maintenance (payments) amortization (2) 16 Changes in working capital:



Accounts receivable 20 60 Inventories 21 (14) Other current assets (21) (11) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (14) (41) Other, net 6 2 Net cash provided by operating activities 176 120





Cash flows from investing activities:



Cash invested in fixed assets (53) (82) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (2) (172) - Disposition of assets 9 2 Decrease in countervailing duty cash deposits on supercalendered paper - 1 Increase in countervailing and anti-dumping duty cash deposits on softwood lumber (52) (46) Decrease in countervailing duty cash deposits on uncoated groundwood paper - 6 Proceeds from insurance settlement 15 - Other investing activities, net 5 - Net cash used in investing activities (248) (119)





Cash flows from financing activities:



Net repayments under revolving credit facilities (71) - Proceeds from long-term debt 180 - Repayments of debt (1) (225) Purchases of treasury stock(3) (19) (12) Payments of financing and credit facility fees - (2) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 89 (239) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash - 1 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 17 $ (237) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash:



Beginning of period $ 42 $ 345 End of period $ 59 $ 108





Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at period end:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 20 $ 69 Restricted cash (included in "Other assets") $ 39 $ 39

See Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME AND NET INCOME ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS

A reconciliation of our operating income, net income and net income per share reported before special items is presented in the tables below. See Note 1 to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures regarding our use of non-GAAP measures.























Three months ended September 30, 2020 Operating

income Net

income

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) EPS







GAAP, as reported $ 97 $ 57 $ 0.66







Adjustments for special items:





Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits - (5) (0.06) Other expense, net - 14 0.17 Income tax effect of special items - (4) (0.05)







Adjusted for special items $ 97 $ 62 $ 0.72















Three months ended September 30, 2019 Operating

loss Net

loss

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) EPS







GAAP, as reported $ (18) $ (43) $ (0.47)







Adjustments for special items:





Net gain on disposition of assets (1) (1) (0.01) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits - (12) (0.13) Other expense, net - 17 0.19 Income tax effect of special items - 5 0.05







Adjusted for special items $ (19) $ (34) $ (0.37)















Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Operating

income Net

income

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) EPS







GAAP, as reported $ 95 $ 62 $ 0.71







Adjustments for special items:





Closure costs, impairment and other related charges (2) (2) (0.02) Net gain on disposition of assets (9) (9) (0.10) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits - (24) (0.27) Other income, net - (24) (0.27) Income tax effect of special items - 8 0.08







Adjusted for special items $ 84 $ 11 $ 0.13















Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Operating

income Net

income

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) EPS







GAAP, as reported $ 86 $ 24 $ 0.26







Adjustments for special items:





Net gain on disposition of assets (1) (1) (0.01) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits - (36) (0.39) Other expense, net - 22 0.24 Income tax effect of special items - (2) (0.02)







Adjusted for special items $ 85 $ 7 $ 0.08

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

A reconciliation of our net income including noncontrolling interest to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the tables below. See Note 1 to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures regarding our use of the non-GAAP measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.



























Three months ended September 30, 2020

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Market

pulp Tissue Wood

products Paper (2) Corporate

and other Total













Net (loss) income including noncontrolling interest $ (4) $ 2 $ 128 $ (12) $ (57) $ 57 Interest expense







8 8 Income tax provision







23 23 Depreciation and amortization 6 4 11 18 4 43 EBITDA $ 2 $ 6 $ 139 $ 6 $ (22) $ 131













Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits







(5) (5) Other expense, net







14 14













Adjusted EBITDA $ 2 $ 6 $ 139 $ 6 $ (13) $ 140









































Three months ended September 30, 2019

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Market

pulp Tissue Wood

products Paper (2) Corporate

and other Total













Net (loss) income including noncontrolling interest $ (12) $ (3) $ (4) $ 8 $ (32) $ (43) Interest expense







8 8 Income tax provision







12 12 Depreciation and amortization 7 4 8 18 5 42 EBITDA $ (5) $ 1 $ 4 $ 26 $ (7) $ 19













Net gain on disposition of assets







(1) (1) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits







(12) (12) Other expense, net







17 17













Adjusted EBITDA $ (5) $ 1 $ 4 $ 26 $ (3) $ 23



























Nine months ended September 30, 2020

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Market

pulp Tissue Wood

products Paper (2) Corporate and other Total













Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest $ 3 $ 2 $ 148 $ (27) $ (64) $ 62 Interest expense







26 26 Income tax provision







55 55 Depreciation and amortization 18 13 32 51 11 125 EBITDA $ 21 $ 15 $ 180 $ 24 $ 28 $ 268













Closure costs, impairment and other related charges







(2) (2) Net gain on disposition of assets







(9) (9) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits







(24) (24) Other income, net







(24) (24)













Adjusted EBITDA $ 21 $ 15 $ 180 $ 24 $ (31) $ 209









































Nine months ended September 30, 2019

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Market

pulp Tissue Wood

products Paper (2) Corporate and other Total













Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest $ 57 $ (15) $ (1) $ 83 $ (100) $ 24 Interest expense







24 24 Income tax provision







52 52 Depreciation and amortization 17 13 25 54 15 124 EBITDA $ 74 $ (2) $ 24 $ 137 $ (9) $ 224













Net gain on disposition of assets







(1) (1) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits







(36) (36) Other expense, net







22 22













Adjusted EBITDA $ 74 $ (2) $ 24 $ 137 $ (24) $ 209

See Notes to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.

Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information

1. Other (expense) income, net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, was comprised of the following:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited, in millions)

2020

2019



2020

2019 Foreign exchange (loss) gain $ (5) $ 1

$ 9 $ (9) Insurance recovery (1)

–

–



15

– Provision related to a litigation (2)

–

(23)



–

(23) Miscellaneous (expense) income

(9)

5



–

10

$ (14) $ (17)

$ 24 $ (22)





(1) We recorded $15 million as other income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, from the settlement of an insurance claim in connection with our acquisition of Atlas Paper Holdings, Inc. in 2015. (2) We accrued C$30 million of legal indemnity and interest costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, in connection with the Quebec Superior Court decision of the fair value of the shares of former dissenting shareholders of Fibrek Inc. upon acquisition in 2012.

2. On February 1, 2020, we acquired from Conifex Timber Inc. all of the equity securities and membership interests in certain of its subsidiaries, the business of which consists mainly in the operation of three sawmills and related assets in Cross City (Florida) and in Glenwood and El Dorado (Arkansas) (or, the "U.S. Sawmill Business"). The U.S. Sawmill Business acquired produces construction-grade dimensional lumber and decking products from locally sourced southern yellow pine for distribution within the U.S. This acquisition will diversify our lumber production, and increase our operating capacity in the U.S. South.

The fair value of the consideration, paid in cash for the U.S. Sawmill Business acquired is $173 million.

3. On March 2, 2020, our board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to 15% of our common stock, for an aggregate consideration of up to $100 million. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, we repurchased 4.5 million and 4.8 million shares, respectively, at a cost of $18 million and $19 million, respectively. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, we repurchased 1.1 million and 1.8 million shares, respectively, at a cost of $7 million and $12 million under our $150 million share repurchase program, which was completed in 2019.

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.

Notes to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

1. Operating income (loss), net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share (or, "EPS"), in each case as adjusted for special items, as well as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (or, "EBITDA"), and adjusted EBITDA, in each case by reportable segment (market pulp, tissue, wood products and paper) in accordance with the Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification 290, "Segment Reporting," are not financial measures recognized under generally accepted accounting principles (or, "GAAP").

We calculate operating income (loss), as adjusted for special items, as operating income (loss) from our Consolidated Statements of Operations, adjusted for items such as closure costs, impairment and other related charges, and gain or losses on disposition of assets that are excluded from our segment's performance from GAAP operating income (loss).

We calculate net income (loss), as adjusted for special items, as net income (loss) from our Consolidated Statements of Operations, adjusted for the same special items applied to operating income (loss), in addition to non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs and credits, other income and expense, net, and the income tax effect of special items.

EPS, as adjusted for special items, is calculated as net income (loss), as adjusted for special items, per diluted share.

EBITDA by reportable segment is calculated as net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest from the Consolidated Statements of Operations, allocated to each of our reportable segments, adjusted for depreciation and amortization. EBITDA for corporate and other is calculated as net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest from the Consolidated Statements of Operations, after the allocation to reportable segments, adjusted for interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA, excluding the same special items applied to net income (loss).

Liquidity is calculated as cash and cash equivalents from our Consolidated Balance Sheets, and availability under our credit facilities.

We believe that using these non-GAAP measures is useful because they are consistent with the indicators management uses internally to measure the Company's performance, and it allows the reader to compare our operations and financial performance from period to period. Operating income (loss), net income (loss), and EPS, in each case as adjusted for special items, as well as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and EBITDA margin are internal measures, and therefore may not be comparable to those of other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes to financial measures determined under GAAP in our Consolidated Statements of Operations in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

2. In the second quarter of 2020, the results from our newsprint and specialty papers operations have been combined to form the paper reportable segment. This better reflects management's internal analysis, given the diminishing percentage newsprint and specialty papers represent in our product portfolio. Comparative information has been modified to conform with this revised segment presentation.

