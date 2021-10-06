Resolute Software Created a Mobile App with Global Importance

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Software, a boutique digital modernization and software development consultancy firm, helped a global health information organization inform the whole world about health-related news via a new mobile app.

"Thanks to Resolute's work on our new mobile app, people around the world are able to access critical health news and information in their native language, at any time, with a few clicks on their mobile device. The versatile, modernized mobile app supports our mission to publish and disseminate scientifically rigorous public health information, and deliver policy-makers, researchers, practitioners and global citizens the information they need to be healthy and thrive." - Web CMS specialist-Team Lead, client side

Recently, Resolute Software helped a wide audience of policymakers, researchers, practitioners, and global citizens get access to timely critical health information in 30 regions and in 6 languages via a mobile app with global input. The app turned out to be a huge success, especially having in mind that its launch happened right in the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic. This resulted in 500,000 downloads and a rating of 4.2+ within the first weeks!

At first, the challenge was quite serious as there were 3 outdated apps that had be combined into one - with unified user experience, modern, performant and intuitive design. Despite the complexity of the project, our team of "A" players managed to build the new updated app within only 10 weeks. The app's biggest value is the ability to deliver up-to-date, regional health information in a high-performing, accessible format via users' mobile devices.

"Our responsibility as IT executives in Bulgaria is to make sure that we support the notion that our country is being a place where the quality of IT work is excellent. We are glad we have the chance to work on such meaningful projects that help the whole world and contribute in such positive way." – Veli Pehlivanov, CTO at Resolute Software.

Learn more about how we created the mobile app with global importance here.

