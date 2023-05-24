Resolute Software Pioneers Healthcare Modernization: Transforming a Legacy App for Thousands of Medical Professionals

News provided by

Resolute Software

24 May, 2023, 08:39 ET

Resolute Software – a value-driven consulting company, played a pivotal role in the modernization of a major legacy desktop application used by tens of thousands of medical professionals worldwide.

SAVANNAH, Ga., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A global manufacturer of diagnostic imaging and radiopharmaceutical products needed help updating their legacy desktop application. With over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and around 50 000 employees globally, the client is in the business of digitizing healthcare and improving outcomes for patients, providers, and researchers around the world. They had been using the legacy desktop application, giving access to a large-scale database, for more than 15 years. Together with Resolute Software, they embarked on a multi-phased engagement to modernize this desktop application including discovery, assessment, development, and testing.

Continue Reading
Telerik UI & Kendo UI modernization project
Telerik UI & Kendo UI modernization project

The biggest challenge was enabling web-based access to critical information from anywhere while providing a seamless user experience across all devices. As the web-based system would be a direct replacement for the legacy application, an identical user experience was essential.

Resolute Software's professionals tackled the technical challenges using modern JavaScript APIs, Angular, Kendo UI, and custom component development, providing deep front-end expertise in browser technology. They also ensured a richer, more intuitive UI, giving users rapid access to critical insights on different devices. The new web-based application enhances healthcare providers' mobility while attending to patients. By modernizing the client's desktop application and enabling web-based access, Resolute allowed flexibility and empowered productivity. Thanks to this change, the client has also gained a competitive advantage:

"As the web-based application provides a consistent user experience with the legacy desktop one, no training is needed to get up and running. Productivity improves immediately, reducing operational overhead while improving patient care and outcomes. Working with Resolute has been a great experience. The team's technical knowledge has been instrumental in our effort."

Resolute's team is proud to have successfully overcome multiple modernization challenges for a number of other customers. Building on top of this experience, Resolute consultants have produced a new software modernization guide. The guide is a comprehensive resource that merges key insights from the realms of technology, platform, and design. It also carefully incorporates business logic considerations. Clients looking to make strategic, informed decisions about the transformation of their legacy systems can find the guide useful in ensuring that all their objectives are met.

"Digital modernization is crucial for any business that wants to remain competitive, even more so during a recession," said Veli Pehlivanov, CTO of Resolute Software. "Our team of IT consultants can help clients save time, reduce costs, and improve their systems to meet the demands of today's market."

About Resolute Software
Resolute Software offers comprehensive, domain-driven consulting and software engineering services by focusing on agile, continuous, and predictable delivery of future-proof solutions. Our distinctive approach to software development, passion for building sustainable, future-ready solutions, and commitment to understanding clients' requirements and the ecosystem they operate in makes us your perfect technology partner. Resolute is part of Ocean Investments – an investment company focused on early-stage technology innovators in Europe, the USA, Africa, and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.resolutesoftware.com/

Media Contact:
Kameliya Dinev
[email protected] 
+1-770-901-9870

SOURCE Resolute Software

Also from this source

Resolute Software Continues Momentum with 100% YoY Growth and New Service Offerings

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.