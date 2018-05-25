Resolute Stockholders Vote in Favor of Each Proposal at Annual Meeting

Resolute Forest Products Inc.

12:21 ET

MONTREAL, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today held its annual meeting of stockholders in Thunder Bay, Ontario. A total of 77,093,819 common shares, or 85.36% of the outstanding shares, were voted at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favor of each proposal, including the re-election of each director nominee, by a 96.55% majority:

NOMINEES

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

NON-VOTES

# of shares

%

# of shares

%

# of shares

Randall C. Benson

73,233,183

99.01

729,761

0.99

3,634

3,127,241

Jennifer C. Dolan

73,195,415

98.96

767,724

1.04

3,439

3,127,241

Richard D. Falconer

73,122,264

98.86

840,682

1.14

3,632

3,127,241

Jeffrey A. Hearn

71,410,790

96.55

2,552,333

3.45

3,455

3,127,241

Yves Laflamme

73,427,646

99.28

535,493

0.72

3,439

3,127,241

Bradley P. Martin

71,801,621

97.08

2,161,423

2.92

3,534

3,127,241

Alain Rhéaume

73,233,307

99.01

729,653

0.99

3,618

3,127,241

Michael S. Rousseau

73,213,666

98.99

749,457

1.01

3,455

3,127,241

The other proposals on which stockholders voted favorably included:

  • The ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2018 fiscal year.
  • An advisory vote to approve compensation of the company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the proxy statement.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers, which are marketed in close to 70 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 manufacturing facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.

 

