Resolute Stockholders Vote in Favor of Each Proposal at Annual Meeting

NOMINEES FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN NON-VOTES # of shares % # of shares % # of shares Randall C. Benson 73,233,183 99.01 729,761 0.99 3,634 3,127,241 Jennifer C. Dolan 73,195,415 98.96 767,724 1.04 3,439 3,127,241 Richard D. Falconer 73,122,264 98.86 840,682 1.14 3,632 3,127,241 Jeffrey A. Hearn 71,410,790 96.55 2,552,333 3.45 3,455 3,127,241 Yves Laflamme 73,427,646 99.28 535,493 0.72 3,439 3,127,241 Bradley P. Martin 71,801,621 97.08 2,161,423 2.92 3,534 3,127,241 Alain Rhéaume 73,233,307 99.01 729,653 0.99 3,618 3,127,241 Michael S. Rousseau 73,213,666 98.99 749,457 1.01 3,455 3,127,241

The other proposals on which stockholders voted favorably included:

The ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2018 fiscal year.

An advisory vote to approve compensation of the company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the proxy statement.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers, which are marketed in close to 70 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 manufacturing facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.

