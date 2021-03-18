Resolute to Hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 21, 2021

MONTREAL, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) will hold its virtual annual meeting of stockholders on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 9 a.m. (Eastern).

Owners of Resolute common stock at the close of business on March 23, 2021, the record date for the annual meeting, will be entitled to vote their shares.

The annual general meeting of stockholders is being held entirely online due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to allow the company to proceed with the meeting while mitigating health and safety risks to participants. Stockholders will be able to attend and participate in the annual meeting online at https://web.lumiagm.com/295854943, where they will be able to listen to the meeting live, submit questions and vote their shares. They may also forward questions in advance to [email protected], and the company will respond to as many appropriate questions as time permits during the meeting, to the extent relevant to the business of the meeting. To join the annual meeting, stockholders will need an 11- or 13-digit control number, which is included on each stockholder's notice of internet availability and proxy card, and the following password: resolute2021. Please monitor the "Annual Meeting of Stockholders" page under the "Investors" section of www.resolutefp.com for any additional information.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products and papers, which are marketed in over 50 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.

