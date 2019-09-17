ResoluteAI Selects Steve Goldstein as Chief Executive Officer

"Steve's appointment concludes an exhaustive and thoughtful candidate search," said Matt Doherty, founder and Chief Technology Officer of ResoluteAI. "His technology pedigree, coupled with his extensive leadership experience, as well as his enthusiasm for ResoluteAI's mission, made him the clear choice for driving our company's forward momentum. We are thrilled to have him on our team."

Goldstein is a veteran leader within the information technology industry. Prior to his tenure with Refinitiv, he served as vice chairman for Opus Global after they acquired Alacra, Inc., the company for which he served as co-founder, chairman, and CEO for nearly 20 years. Goldstein's educational background includes a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from Cornell.

"ResoluteAI is developing truly game-changing artificial intelligence practices for the enterprise search industry," said Goldstein. "Their one-stop search platform is an enormously valuable tool for professional researchers, and their configurable file ingestion capabilities are essential for making information retrieval seamless. I am so excited to work with this brilliant team to grow and scale the business."

ResoluteAI was founded in 2015 to help science researchers innovate smarter. Their suite of services include Foundation , a multi-source enterprise search hub that accesses publicly available information about patents, companies, grants, clinical trials, publications, and Tech Transfer. Nebula is ResoluteAI's configured solution that allows clients to upload their structured and unstructured data - in any format - to be analyzed and tagged, making in-house proprietary data easier to search, organize, and store. In 2017 ResoluteAI raised $3.3 million in series A funding in a round led by Revolution Ventures.

About ResoluteAI

ResoluteAI is a SaaS-based enterprise search engine for researchers. Making information retrieval seamless, ResoluteAI allows users to research, uncover, integrate, and connect the most relevant data sources, at scale, with a continually learning cognition engine. Leveraging the most cutting-edge applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning, ResoluteAI's intuitive approach to search allows the world's greatest minds to innovate smarter. In 2018, ResoluteAI was named Best Emerging Company by AI World.

