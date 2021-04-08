ResoluteAI unveils new tools to streamline post market surveillance and pharmacovigilance research

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ResoluteAI, the research platform for science, today released a set of tools to streamline post market surveillance and pharmacovigilance analysis. Using data available from OpenFDA, ResoluteAI has connected and enhanced access to six FDA databases:

FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)

Manufacturer and User Facility Device Experience (MAUDE)

Medical Device Recall and Enforcements

Orange Book

Prescription Drug Labeling Resources

510(k) Premarket Notification

These databases can now be searched simultaneously, creating a simplified and more efficient research, reporting, and analytical search experience. Users can view records together to better understand important and relevant connections that may have been hard to see otherwise.

ResoluteAI users can apply additional research and analytic tools to the FDA databases during their discovery process. They can:

Target research through specific search categories and tags

Apply analytics to data

Export searches and data visualizations

Set up alerts directly to inbox

"The FDA provides an invaluable service by making its numerous standalone datasets readily accessible. We've connected these datasets with each other along with other datasets that professionals use for post market surveillance and pharmacovigilance," said Steve Goldstein, CEO of ResoluteAI. "By connecting datasets with news, academic publications, patents, and clinical trials, our customers can conduct more comprehensive research on drugs and medical devices."

To learn more about our tools for post market surveillance and pharmacovigilance, visit our website at www.resolute.ai.

About ResoluteAI

ResoluteAI is the research platform for science. Our secure platform lets you search aggregated scientific, regulatory, and business databases simultaneously. Combined with our interactive analytics and downloadable visualizations, you can make connections that lead to breakthrough discoveries. In 2018, ResoluteAI was named Best Emerging Company by AI World. For more information, visit resolute.ai .

Contact:

Lesley Pink

ResoluteAI

[email protected]

347-244-0180

SOURCE ResoluteAI

Related Links

https://resolute.ai/

