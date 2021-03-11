Resolution at the extraordinary general meeting in Medivir on 11 March 2021

HUDDINGE, Sweden, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Resolution on a directed issue of shares

The extraordinary general meeting in Medivir Aktiebolag (publ) on 11 March 2021 resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to raise approximately SEK 27,828,000 by a directed issue of not more than 3,600,000 new class B shares. The right to subscribe for the new class B shares in the directed issue is, with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, granted to LINC AB. The subscription price per share shall be SEK 7.73, corresponding to the closing price of Medivir's shares on 5 February 2021. The purpose of the issue, and the reason for the deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, is to strengthen the company's institutional shareholder base and the proceeds will be used to accelerate the company's existing business plan, mainly focusing on the development of MIV-818.

More information about the resolutions is available in the notice and the complete proposals comprised therein which are available on the company's website, www.medivir.com.

For additional information, please contact

Yilmaz Mahshid, CEO

Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100

E-mail: [email protected]

Magnus Christensen, CFO

Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100

E-mail: [email protected]

Medivir in brief

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of MIV-818, a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects.

Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

