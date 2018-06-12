Resolution Contributes to Lincoln-Sudbury Robotics Team

WOBURN, Mass., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Development Services Inc., a leading provider of product development services to the medical, life science and consumer markets, today announced a monetary contribution to the Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School in support of their High School robotics team, Warrior Robotics, a FIRST Robotics Competition team.

Participating in the FIRST Robotics competition teams, under strict rules, limited resources, and the guidance of volunteer mentors including engineers, teachers, business professionals, parents, alumni and more, teams of 25+ students build and program robots to perform challenging tasks against a field of competitors.

They must also raise funds, design a team "brand," hone teamwork skills and perform community outreach. In addition to learning valuable STEM and life skills, participants are eligible to apply for $80 million in college scholarships. During the 2017 season, Warrior Robotics made to the regional championships, farther than ever before.

"We are honored to support Lincoln-Sudbury's robotics program," said Leo Carayannopoulos, CEO of Resolution Development Services. "We believe companies must actively participate and invest in programs to foster the development of the next generation of scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs. With this contribution, Resolution is proud to have provided over $15,000 in the last 3 years in support of robotics programs at the high school level."

About Resolution Development Services:

With offices just outside of Boston, Resolution Development Services provides best in class hardware, software, mechanical, machine vision, and systems engineering outsourced services to clients in the United States, Canada, and Asia. Our regulatory compliant quality system makes Resolution the best choice for complex development programs.

To learn more about Resolution Development Services offerings, our charitable giving, and other partnerships, visit www.resolutiondev.com.

