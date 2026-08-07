Resolution Copper awards $110 million in US contracts to advance underground mine

SUPERIOR, Ariz., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Copper has awarded approximately $110 million in contracts to Major Drilling America Inc. and Redpath USA Corporation to advance exploration and underground development at the proposed Resolution Copper mine in Arizona.

The contracts represent major early commitments under the approximately $500 million investment program announced following completion of the Final Environmental Impact Statement process, Record of Decision and congressionally mandated land exchange earlier this year.

Major Drilling America, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, has been awarded contracts over two-and-a-half years to undertake deep-hole directional diamond core drilling from the surface and from approximately 6,800 feet underground to continue exploration of the Resolution Copper ore body.

The program will mobilize four of the world's largest and highest-capacity surface core drilling rigs, designed for deep mineral exploration in hard-rock environments. Two LF-350 rigs have already arrived at the Resolution Copper site, while two next-generation LF-300 rigs are being manufactured for delivery by the end of the year.

The rigs from Utah-based Boart Longyear incorporate advanced safety technology, including remote-controlled drilling and mechanized rod handling, helping keep employees separated from moving mechanical equipment.

Resolution Copper has also awarded contracts to Nevada-headquartered Redpath USA Corporation to begin the first phase of underground development. The work will convert two existing 7,000-foot-deep shafts from sinking to development configuration and install new structural steel and underground infrastructure.

Redpath will also develop a new mine station approximately 6,800 feet below ground, including around 1,500 feet of tunnels, truck and drill bays, a maintenance shop and supporting infrastructure. New underground equipment will include a production drill and two Caterpillar loaders procured through Empire CAT in Mesa, Arizona.

Vicky Peacey, President and General Manager of Resolution Copper, said: "Federal action is translating into tangible progress at Resolution Copper. Completion of the FEIS process and land exchange has enabled us to move quickly into this next phase, with approximately $110 million in contracts now awarded to American companies for drilling and underground development. This is a major early commitment within our broader $500 million investment program, and we appreciate the Trump Administration prioritizing domestic mineral development and helping move this nationally significant project forward.

"Resolution has the potential to supply up to 25 percent of America's copper demand for decades. Rio Tinto's existing Kennecott copper smelter and refinery in Utah could also provide a pathway to process Resolution copper concentrate in the United States, subject to technical, commercial and permitting considerations. Together, these assets could help establish a secure American mine-to-metal supply chain supporting the power grid, advanced manufacturing, data centers and national security."

The work is expected to support 100 new full-time Resolution Copper jobs and help build the specialized workforce needed to safely develop, operate and maintain a deep underground mine. Recruitment is underway for the first 50 roles, spanning geology, electrical and mechanical trades, instrumentation, engineering, hydrogeology, supervision and core handling, alongside entry-level apprenticeships in geology, geotechnical and mining disciplines.

A further 50 full-time Resolution Copper roles are expected to be advertised over the next six months. Resolution Copper will continue working with local schools, apprenticeship programs and training providers to combine education with hands-on experience and create long-term career pathways. Major Drilling America and Redpath are also developing local hiring plans and expect to advertise dozens of additional roles in the coming months.

Resolution Copper will continue advancing engineering, state permitting, Tribal and community engagement and other enabling work. Environmental stewardship will remain embedded at every stage of project development, from planning and design through operations, closure and reclamation. A final investment decision remains subject to further data collection, state permits and partner approvals.

About Resolution Copper

Resolution Copper is a 55:45 joint venture between Rio Tinto and BHP. The proposed underground mine is located in Arizona's Copper Triangle, approximately 60 miles east of Phoenix, and has the potential to supply up to one-quarter of annual U.S. copper demand while creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

SOURCE Resolution Copper