Resolution Copper Establishes $54 Million Tribal Trust

SUPERIOR, Ariz., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Copper has provided $54 million to establish the Resolution Copper Tribal Trust, a perpetual endowment that will deliver annual funding to eleven Tribal Nations located in Arizona and New Mexico for cultural preservation, education, youth development, workforce opportunities, language revitalization and other priorities they determine.

The Trust was created following years of government-to-government consultation, cultural resource studies, fieldwork and dialogue surrounding the Resolution Copper project.

Structured as a perpetual endowment, the Trust will provide annual distributions to participating Tribal Nations while preserving the principal investment for future generations. Each participating Tribal Nation will determine independently how its funding is used based on its own priorities, laws and decision-making processes.

Richard Luarkie, director of the Native American Mining and Energy Sovereignty Program at the Colorado School of Mines' Payne Institute, said the Trust reflects what is possible when consultation leads to sustained collaboration.

"This effort demonstrates what can be accomplished when Tribal Nations and industry commit to listening to one another over time. The consultation process produced more than changes to a project; it strengthened relationships built on communication, respect and shared understanding. Those relationships create opportunities that will benefit future generations while providing a model for how Tribes and industry can work together."

Octavius Seowtewa, a member of the Pueblo of Zuni and leader of the Zuni Cultural Resources Advisory Team, said the consultation process demonstrated that Tribal voices can shape project decisions while protecting what matters most.

"No Tribal Nation wants to see unnecessary impacts to places that carry deep cultural, spiritual and ancestral significance. Throughout this process, our responsibility has been to protect those places while ensuring our voices are part of the decisions being made. The many changes incorporated into the project demonstrate that consultation can produce meaningful results. While we have not agreed on every aspect of the project, we found common ground that respects our connection to the land while creating opportunities that can benefit future generations."

During the U.S. Forest Service's preparation of the Final Environmental Impact Statement for implementation of the Southeast Arizona Land Exchange, Tribal leaders, cultural practitioners and technical experts provided recommendations that helped shape the mine plan and project design.

Resolution Copper incorporated recommendations from Tribal Nations to reduce impacts on cultural resources and recognize their historical and ancestral connections to the surrounding landscape. The consultation process also contributed to measures intended to protect culturally significant places, including the permanent protection of Apache Leap.

Bobby Ramirez, principal adviser for Native Affairs and Cultural Heritage at Resolution Copper, said the Trust reflects the time, expertise and commitment Tribal representatives brought to the consultation process.

"The Resolution Copper Tribal Trust reflects years of consultation, listening and collaboration with Tribal Nations. Tribal leaders, elders, preservation office staff and cultural practitioners dedicated countless hours to reviewing plans, conducting fieldwork and sharing knowledge that helped shape meaningful changes to the project. While consultation has not meant agreement on every issue, it has demonstrated that respectful dialogue can lead to better outcomes, stronger relationships and a lasting commitment to future generations."

The Trust will be administered independently by Pinnacle Bank, a tribally owned financial institution with extensive experience managing trusts for Native communities. An Advisory Board will guide initial funding decisions and annual distributions. Participating Tribal Nations will also have the opportunity to work collaboratively to develop a long-term governance structure reflecting Tribal priorities and self-determination.

The federally recognized Tribal Nations eligible to benefit from the Trust are those that participated in government-to-government consultation with the U.S. Forest Service during preparation of the Final Environmental Impact Statement and implementation of the Southeast Arizona Land Exchange. They are:

Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation

Gila River Indian Community

Hopi Tribe

Mescalero Apache Tribe

Pueblo of Zuni

Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community

San Carlos Apache Tribe

Tonto Apache Tribe

White Mountain Apache Tribe

Yavapai-Apache Nation

Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe

Participation in the Trust is voluntary and independent of any Tribal Nation's position on Resolution Copper or mining activities in general. Each eligible Tribal Nation will determine whether participation is in the best interests of its citizens and consistent with its laws, priorities and decision-making processes.

An eligible Tribal Nation may become a beneficiary of the Trust by adopting a Tribal resolution and designating a representative to participate in the Trust's governance and administration.

About Resolution Copper

Resolution Copper is Arizona Copper. The Resolution Copper Project is operated by Resolution Copper Mining LLC, a limited liability company owned 55 percent by Resolution Copper Company (a Rio Tinto PLC subsidiary) and 45 percent by BHP Copper Inc. (a BHP PLC subsidiary). Learn more at resolutioncopper.com.

SOURCE Resolution Copper