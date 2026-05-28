Town of Superior Approves Historic Water Agreement with Resolution Copper

SUPERIOR, Ariz., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Town of Superior Town Council has unanimously approved a landmark water agreement with Resolution Copper, securing a long-term, more than $20 million water mitigation commitment designed to protect and enhance the community's water future.

Mayor Besich and Vicky Peacy Ribbon cutting Resolution Copper Mining (PRNewsfoto/Resolution Copper)

"For the past several years, our town worked vigorously to ensure that Superior's water future is protected," said Mayor Mila Besich, Town of Superior. "This agreement is a 'first of its kind' in Arizona with a mining company, and once again, as is Superior's tradition, we have blazed a new trail in maximizing the benefits of mining for small towns".

Mayor Besich added, "It ensures meaningful investment in our community, strengthens our long-term water security, and delivers real benefits to Queen Creek and our residents. We appreciate the commitment shown in reaching this milestone."

The agreement reflects years of collaboration and independent science-based technical studies conducted by dozens of scientists and engineers from universities, federal and state regulatory agencies, and 3rd party water consultants, resulting in a comprehensive, community-focused plan that addresses both historic and future water considerations while supporting sustainable growth in Superior.

At the center of the agreement is a multi-part water mitigation package that will:

Restore and enhance flows in Queen Creek, including placing new water into the creek to support riparian habitat and local enjoyment

Restore the Queen Creek habitat through removal of debris and invasive vegetation

Rehabilitate or rebuild the existing infiltration gallery, improving the ability to capture and return water to the creek

Establish a $5 million endowment to fund long-term restoration, conservation, and water management efforts in the Queen Creek watershed

Provide long-term water security, including the transfer of water storage credits and infrastructure investments that may support an Alternative Designation of Assured Water Supply for the Town's future growth

In addition to near-term improvements, the agreement includes long-term monitoring, mitigation, and infrastructure commitments to address potential impacts over the life of the project.

"This historic agreement reflects our commitment to being a responsible neighbor and partner to Superior," said Vicky Peacey, President and General Manager of Resolution Copper. "Many Resolution Copper employees call Superior home, and we've worked closely with the Town to develop solutions that are practical, sustainable, and focused on long-term benefits. The investment is about supporting the community, protecting water resources, and building a strong future together."

With unanimous approval from the Town Council, the agreement marks a significant milestone in the ongoing partnership between Superior and Resolution Copper, delivering tangible environmental, infrastructure, and water security benefits for the community today and for generations to come.

About the Town of Superior

The Town of Superior is an incorporated municipality located in Pinal County, approximately 40 miles east of the Phoenix metropolitan area along U.S. Route 60. Established in the late 19th century, Superior serves as the gateway to Arizona's Copper Corridor. The town is a popular U.S. and international destination for outdoor enthusiasts, offering access to surrounding desert landscapes, hiking trails, and scenic vistas that highlight the area's natural environment.

About Resolution Copper

Resolution Copper is Arizona Copper. The Resolution Copper Project is operated by Resolution Copper Mining, a limited liability company owned 55 percent by Resolution Copper Company (a Rio Tinto PLC subsidiary) and 45 percent by BHP Copper Inc. (a BHP PLC subsidiary). Learn more at resolutioncopper.com.

SOURCE Resolution Copper