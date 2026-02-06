Resolution Copper Donates $285,000 to United Food Bank

Multi-year agreement comes at a critical time when there is a record demand for food in the Copper Triangle, among Tribal Communities, and in the East Valley

SUPERIOR, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Copper has donated $285,000 to Mesa-based United Food Bank to support the nonprofit's mission and work in the Copper Corridor, tribal communities, and in the East Valley. The multi-year agreement through December 2028 comes at a critical time when there is record demand for food among all populations, including seniors and working families.

These funds support United Food Bank's programs and operations across its 19,000-square-mile service area, which spans from the East Valley to the New Mexico border and includes parts of Maricopa, Pinal, and Gila counties, as well as Southern Navajo and Apache Counties, including the Copper Corridor. Resolution Copper President and General Manager Vicky Peacey said, "The mining company is committed to supporting food security and availability, particularly in the Copper Corridor, which includes Superior, Globe, Miami, and several tribal communities."

"Mining has always been about more than minerals. It is about people. Our work in the Copper Triangle connects us to communities that have powered Arizona's economy for generations. But we know that strong communities start with meeting basic needs, and for many families, that means food security," Peacey said.

United Food Bank President and CEO Jason Reed said the multi-year partnership will strengthen food assistance efforts across the organization's service area.

"This partnership provides critical, multi-year support for our food programs across Arizona," Reed said. "It strengthens our ability to meet rising demand, address day-to-day food insecurity, and respond during emergencies when access to food and water is at risk. Support for tribal communities is an important part of this agreement, reflecting the shared commitment to the communities we serve."

Demand for Food is Growing

United Food Bank experienced record demand for food assistance in 2025, driven by ongoing economic instability and rising food and household costs.

"2025 was an especially challenging year for families across Arizona, and demand for food assistance remains high as we begin 2026," Reed said. "While food banks often receive heightened attention during the holiday season, the need for support exists year-round."

United Food Bank partners with more than 125 food pantries, hot meal sites, shelters, and community organizations across its service area. Food drives help replenish their shelves, but monetary donations have an even greater impact. To donate or learn more, visit unitedfoodbank.org.

Resolution Copper has the potential to become one of the largest copper mines in America, add $1 billion a year to Arizona's economy, and create thousands of local jobs in a region where mining has played an important role for more than a century. Resolution Copper is also deeply committed to supporting causes and organizations that enhance the well-being of local communities. Their contributions span a wide range of initiatives, from education and workforce development to environmental stewardship and cultural preservation. To learn more, visit resolutioncopper.com.

About Resolution Copper

Resolution Copper is Arizona Copper. The Resolution Copper Project is operated by Resolution Copper Mining, a limited liability company owned 55 percent by Resolution Copper Company (a Rio Tinto PLC subsidiary) and 45 percent by BHP Copper Inc. (a BHP PLC subsidiary). Learn more at resolutioncopper.com.

About United Food Bank

Since 1983, United Food Bank has been dedicated to providing hunger relief to people in the East Valley and eastern Arizona. As a member of Feeding America, their food bank collects, acquires, stores, and distributes food to communities in five counties, serving over 100,000 Arizonans each month. Their mission of uniting communities to alleviate hunger is achieved through the hard work of volunteers, partners, and donors who join them each day. For more information about their mission and ways to help, visit www.unitedfoodbank.org/.

