Apache Owned Business to Manage Oak Flat Campground

SUPERIOR, Ariz., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Copper reaffirms that public access to the Oak Flat Campground, as well as to recreational roads and climbing areas on private land in the Oak Flat area, will remain open for the foreseeable future following completion of a federal land exchange this month.

To ensure continued access and on-the-ground stewardship, the Oak Flat campground will be managed by 4Winds Contracting, a company owned by a San Carlos Apache Tribe member, which will oversee campground maintenance, facilities, and road access.

"I am honored that Resolution Copper put its trust in me to help care for Oak Flat," said Michael Woodbury, a proud Apache, born and raised on the San Carlos Reservation and owner of 4Winds Contracting. "We want everyone who visits to continue to feel welcomed and cared for. Along with my crew of dedicated San Carlos Apache workers, I am proud to lead the work we will be doing to keep the campground clean, beautiful, and family friendly so it can be enjoyed by everyone who comes here."

Vicky Peacey, president and general manager of Resolution Copper, stated, "Climbing, camping, public roads, mining and ranching have co-existed in the Oak Flat area for the last 100 years and that practice will continue now and in the future. The completion of the federal land exchange reflects more than a decade of community and Tribal consultation and co-design. We remain focused on building trust, strengthening partnerships and maintaining Oak Flat as open and accessible to the public."

For more information on the Oak Flat Campground, please visit azoakflat.com.

Through the Southeast Arizona Land Exchange and Conservation Act, the federal government and the public received nearly 5,500 acres of high-value conservation land, including riparian habitat, wildlife corridors, and culturally significant landscapes. These lands will be permanently protected and managed for public benefit. In return, Resolution Copper received approximately 2,400 acres adjacent to the historic Magma Copper mine to enable exploration and development of the Resolution Copper deposit.

The Resolution Copper project is vital to securing America's energy future, infrastructure needs, and national defense by providing a domestic supply of copper and other critical minerals. The project has the potential to become one of the largest copper mines in the United States, contribute approximately $1 billion annually to Arizona's economy, and create thousands of local jobs in a region where mining has played a central role for more than a century.

About Resolution Copper

Resolution Copper is Arizona Copper. The Resolution Copper Project is operated by Resolution Copper Mining, a limited liability company owned 55 percent by Resolution Copper Company (a Rio Tinto PLC subsidiary) and 45 percent by BHP Copper Inc. (a BHP PLC subsidiary). Learn more at resolutioncopper.com.

SOURCE Resolution Copper