Resolution Development Partners With Helix Design for Best-in-Class Product Development

WOBURN, Mass., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Development Services Inc., a leading provider of product development services to the medical, life science and consumer markets, today announced a strategic partnership with Helix Design, a leader in industrial design and mechanical engineering solutions.

The combined offering of the two companies will provide a depth of product development expertise from industrial design, through engineering to hardware, software, and FPGA development. The two companies' unique, complimentary service offerings deliver a lower-risk, higher value solution to the challenges of outsourced product development.

"We are excited to partner with a company like Helix Design," said Leo Carayannopoulos, CEO of Resolution Development Services. "Unlike many of the ID firms with whom I have worked, Helix looks beyond the 'pretty pictures' of industrial design, delivering mechanical engineering capabilities and creating product designs that are not only functional but able to be manufactured."

Resolution and Helix have structured their relationship such that customers will reap the benefits of a single provider with the depth of expertise only available from best-in-class design and development partners.

"We see a tremendous opportunity with Resolution Development," said Joe Schappler, Principal at Helix Design. "Resolution's deep expertise in hardware, embedded, software, integrated vision, and FPGA are the perfect compliment to our design and engineering skills. Our partnership opens new avenues for businesses that need complex product development work."

To learn more about the Resolution Development Services and Helix Design partnership, visit our information page.

About Resolution Development Services:

With offices just outside of Boston, Resolution Development Services provides best in class hardware, software, mechanical, machine vision, and systems engineering outsourced services to clients in the United States, Canada, and Asia. Our regulatory compliant quality system makes Resolution the best choice for complex development programs. Visit www.resolutiondev.com for more details.

About Helix Design:

Helix Design is a full-service product development firm with expertise in industrial design, mechanical engineering, rapid prototyping, and design research. We develop products and their accessories for consumer, industrial, tactical, and healthcare applications. Helix is the link between a satisfying user experience and a profitable, manufacturable design, delivering competitive advantage and bringing peace of mind to our customers' development processes. Because design matters. Learn more at www.helixdesign.com.

