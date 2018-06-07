Resolution Development Services Contributes to Bedford Robotics Team

WOBURN, Mass., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Development Services Inc, a leading provider of product development services to the medical, life science and consumer markets, today announced a monetary contribution to the Bedford School District. The contribution is in support of the Bedford High School robotics team, Bucs Robotics and their efforts in the Vex Robotics League.

Resolution's contribution to the program will be used for by Bucs Robotics for registration and competition fees for both of their teams, as well as the purchase of new control systems for each team.

"Through generous contributions from companies like Resolution Development, our program is able to grow," said Sarah Leshay, Science Teacher at Bedford High School. "Our program promotes a welcoming, inclusive environment where older students recruit new freshman to the team. The robotics league allows the students to take risks, try new things, grow and develop problem-solving and critical thinking skills by tackling real problems in a hands-on environment."

"We are proud to fully fund Bedford's robotics program for their 2019 season," said Leo Carayannopoulos, CEO of Resolution Development Services. "It is critical for companies to become active participants and invest in the next generation to ensure that our kids can compete in the ever-growing global economy. Resolution is proud to actively support high school robotics programs."

To learn more about Bedford High School's robotics programs, visit www.bedfordps.org.

About Resolution Development Services:

With offices just outside of Boston, Resolution Development Services provides best in class hardware, software, mechanical, machine vision, and systems engineering outsourced services to clients in the United States, Canada, and Asia. Our regulatory compliant quality system makes Resolution the best choice for complex development programs.

To learn more about Resolution Development Services offerings, our charitable giving, and other partnerships, visit www.resolutiondev.com.

Contact:

Leo Carayannopoulos

leo@resolutiondev.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resolution-development-services-contributes-to-bedford-robotics-team-300661879.html

SOURCE Resolution Development Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.resolutiondev.com

