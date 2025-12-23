Resolution Economics Marks a Year of Continued Growth and Expansion

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Economics ("ResEcon") announced today a year of significant growth and expansion marked by the firm's opening of six new offices, including in Toronto, Canada, and the addition of eight new partners, across its Financial Advisory Services (FAS) and Labor & Employment (L&E) practices. These developments further enhance ResEcon's capacity to advise and support clients in complex economic and financial disputes and sophisticated labor and employment matters across multiple jurisdictions.

"Each of these new offices and experienced professionals further enhance the growth ResEcon has been achieving over the past few years," said Ali Saad, Ph.D., Managing Partner of ResEcon. "All of them are known for their consistent, high-quality work – a standard that ResEcon is has upheld since its founding. We are pleased to expand our footprint and have them as part of our team."

International Expansion

In December, ResEcon expanded its international presence with the opening of its Toronto, Canada office. The office is led by Tim Zimmerman, M.Acc., and Rick Contorno, MBA, who oversee a highly credentialed team of Chartered Business Valuators, Certified Fraud Examiners, and Accredited Business Valuation professionals. Collectively, the team brings extensive experience in loss quantification, business valuation, forensic accounting, complex financial investigations, and advisory services. Their combined expertise strengthens ResEcon's ability to support sophisticated financial matters across North America and in multi-jurisdictional legal and regulatory contexts.

Growth of Offices and Partner Leadership Supporting Financial Advisory Services

Throughout 2025, ResEcon expanded its U.S. footprint with new offices and senior leadership additions aligned with its Financial Advisory Services practice.

In Austin, Texas, ResEcon opened a new office led by Jeff Andrien, Partner in the Financial Advisory Services practice. Jeff brings more than 25 years of experience advising on economic damages, valuation, intellectual property, antitrust, and commercial disputes, further reinforcing the firm's nationwide presence and depth of expertise.

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, Brad Koranda joined as a Partner, bringing more than two decades of experience in financial advisory, forensic accounting, valuation, dispute resolution, and complex financial investigations. His joining strengthens the firm's capabilities in high-stakes litigation and regulatory matters.

The firm also expanded to Philadelphia with the addition of Partner Gregory Cowhey, who has more than 40 years of experience in forensic accounting, economic damage analysis, business and intangible asset valuation, and financial fraud investigations. He has served as an expert witness in hundreds of federal and state cases across a wide range of disputes.

Finally, in Los Angeles, Maryellen Sebold joined as a partner. Ms. Sebold is a CPA and certified financial forensics specialist with more than 30 years of experience in forensic accounting, fraud investigations, litigation consulting, bankruptcy, and complex economic damage matters.

These leaders add further depth and strength to the firm's established service offerings. J. Duross O'Bryan, head of ResEcon's FAS practice group said: "Each of these partners and their teams bring to ResEcon a significant amount of experience in the valuations and damages areas. We are excited to have them join our team and look forward to a successful future together."

Expansion of Labor & Employment Capabilities

In 2025, ResEcon further strengthened its Labor & Employment capabilities with the launch of a new office in Morristown, New Jersey. The office is led by Partner Josefina Tranfa-Abboud, Ph.D., who brings substantial experience calculating damages in complex class and collective action employment and business disputes, and has provided expert testimony in state and federal matters involving wage and hour, discrimination, as well as human capital-related damages arising from wrongful termination, death, and injury claims.

Janet Thornton, Ph,D. joined the firm's Labor & Employment team, contributing deep expertise as an economist and applied statistician. She has a strong track record analyzing a wide variety of class and collective action employment discrimination allegations, including compensation, recruitment and hiring, promotions, and termination claims. Dr. Thornton also has extensive experience with wage and hour cases and class action damages, and has provided expert testimony in federal and state proceedings around the country.

The firm also added Peggy Stockdale, Ph.D., an industrial organization psychologist as an academic affiliate, continuing to add to its I/O psychology capabilities.

"I am pleased that we've continued to grow in the labor and employment practice, as well as in FAS," said Ali Saad. There is growing need by employers and law firms for the expertise we can provide. Expanding our pool of professionals positions us even more so as a go-to firm for labor and employment services."

About Resolution Economics

Resolution Economics is a leading economic consulting firm providing expert analysis and advisory services in labor and employment, financial advisory services, complex damages matters and regulatory compliance. With offices across the United States and Canada, ResEcon serves clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to law firms, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations. The firm is known for its rigorous analysis, creativity, collaborative culture, and practical approach to solving complex economic and financial issues.

