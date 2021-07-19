Resolution Economics Welcomes Tammy D. McCutchen

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Economics, LLC announced today that Tammy D. McCutchen, former Administrator of the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division has affiliated with the firm and will provide expert consulting as part of the firm's Labor and Employment and Human Capital consulting practices.

"We are very excited to have Tammy affiliate with our firm," said Rob Crandall, Co-Founder of Resolution Economics and lead partner in the Wage and Hour practice. "Tammy is one of the most renowned authorities on wage and hour matters. Combined with our considerable analytical experience gained over many years in the wage and hour arena, and our highly refined data management capabilities, Tammy's subject matter knowledge gives us unparalleled expertise to offer our clients."

Victoria A. Lipnic, a Resolutions Economics Partner and head of the firm's Human Capital Consulting Group, and former Commissioner and Acting Chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Company, commented, "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Tammy again, twenty years after we were colleagues at the Department of Labor. Tammy's expertise on the wage and hour regulatory front is unsurpassed, but more than that, she has a very sharp mind and is deeply schooled on the employment issues that confront organizations. I know she will add tremendous value to our consulting capabilities."

"Vicki and I were a great team at the Labor Department and I could not pass up an opportunity to work with her again," McCutchen said. "I'm also excited about the amazing synergies Rob and I will bring to employers facing wage and hour challenges – before, during, and after litigation. I cannot wait to get started offering our clients my expertise in combination with Resolution Economics' sophisticated and rigorous data analysis capabilities."

Ali Saad, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Managing Partner of the firm added, "It's great to add another professional with significant government regulatory experience to our team. Tammy enhances our services to our clients by combining an invaluable insider view and sophisticated understanding of the regulations."

McCutchen's career in the labor and employment field spans the legal, corporate and government sectors. Most recently she practiced law at Littler Mendelson, where she specialized in auditing compliance with state and federal wage and hour laws. While at Littler, she was also a founding managing partner of ComplianceHR, developing compliance applications using Neota Logic's expertise automation platform. As Administrator of the Wage and Hour Division of the Department of Labor, nominated by President George W. Bush, she was the country's top enforcer of the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act and wage laws affecting government contractors (the Davis-Bacon Act and the Service Contract Act). She also was the principal architect of the 2004 revisions to the overtime exemption regulations, the most significant overhaul of the regulations in 50 years. During the past decade she has been the principal author of numerous comments on proposed changes by DOL to the FLSA regulations, including on overtime and independent contractors. She received her B.A., summa cum laude, from Western Illinois University and her law degree, cum laude, from Northwestern University School of Law.

Resolution Economics is a market leader in providing sophisticated economic and statistical consulting, specialized technology and analytic solutions on labor and employment matters and financial advisory services to Fortune 500 companies, leading law firms and government agencies. The company is an industry leader in complex litigation and compliance consulting services with expertise in the full range of labor and employment matters including pay equity, wage and hour, discrimination class actions, labor negotiations, and in commercial matters. Founded in 1998, the Company has offices in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York.

CONTACT: Mark Sanchez

[email protected]

SOURCE Resolution Economics, LLC