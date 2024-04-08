Resolution Financial Advisors Launches Distressed Advisory Firm

Partners Bring Depth of Experience in Guiding Boards, Lenders and Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Resolution Financial Advisors LLC (Resolution), poised to redefine industry standards with its launch on April 8, 2024. Aptly capturing their mission, "The New Standard in Distressed Asset Resolution," Resolution is dedicated to providing unparalleled strategy and execution for Boards, lenders, and investors navigating the complexities of distressed portfolio companies. Whether seeking a wind down, insolvency, or value recovery process, Resolution is committed to delivering exceptional results.

Resolution specializes in a variety of financial and legal tools including Assignments for the Benefit of Creditors ("ABCs"), foreclosures, receiverships, and federal bankruptcy proceedings. More than mere advisory, Resolution also acts as a fiduciary agent, taking over the responsibilities of the Board and providing a measure of protection for officers and directors. Resolution provides a turnkey process for stakeholders, handling the monetization of assets (including Intellectual Property, or "IP") in order to provide maximum recovery.

The New Standard in Distressed Asset Resolution Post this

Created by longtime employees of Sherwood Partners, Inc., Resolution is a partnership formed to create a new premier service. Founded by David M. Johnson, CFA CIRA; Molly Froschauer, Esq.; Jeffrey Klausner, CPA; and Ryan Small, each partner brings years of professional leadership and knowledge in distressed advisory. Serving as Managing Director, Mr. Johnson has over 25 years' experience in financial advisory, insolvency, and restructuring roles, having begun his career at Alvarez & Marsal. Ms. Froschauer is a bankruptcy attorney with over ten years' experience in bankruptcy and ABC processes. Mr. Klausner is a corporate financial advisor who has served as CFO of both public and private companies. Lastly, Mr. Small's professional skills span corporate restructuring, foreclosures, receiverships, ABCs and IP monetization.

"The end of a company's life cycle can be the most stressful time ever experienced by a Board of Directors. Expert execution is required to navigate dozens of complex issues while preserving maximum value. Resolution provides a professional, bespoke service to reliably navigate this cycle and deliver closure."

- David Johnson, Managing Director

Resolution Financial Advisors will be holding a launch event alongside the American Bankruptcy Institute Annual Spring Meeting at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Washington, D.C. on April 19.

