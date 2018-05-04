Resolution Games' VR Games Bait!, Wonderglade and Narrows go Live with Six Degrees of Freedom for the First Time

"We are super excited about the emergence of standalone VR headsets like the Lenovo Mirage Solo. The accessibility in regards to price-point, ergonomics and upgrades in functionality are a big step towards mainstream for the VR industry," said Tommy Palm, co-founder and CEO of Resolution Games. "Specifically, the integration of new technology like six degrees of freedom and WorldSense motion tracking means our games become incredibly more immersive and exciting for players as they can lean in and explore the fine details of scenes and gameplay elements. For instance, on Narrows you can look into the pirate ship model and inspect the rooms, ropes and rum as crews run throughout."

With more than 2 million downloads and tens of thousands of four-star or higher ratings, Bait! provides a diverse, story-driven experience where players are transported to Bait! Island to help their boss catch a rare fish as they try to save the faltering aquarium where they work. The game features five different lakes, each with varying fish species to collect throughout. Expert anglers can bag them all and aim for the dream of reeling in a prize-winning catch of every type. Bait! is available on Daydream for $7.99 and can be downloaded here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.resolutiongames.baitdaydream

Having maintained a 4.7 star rating on Daydream for over a year, Wonderglade teleports users to a mystical and magical theme park to play new takes on traditional carnival games for short bursts or hours on end. While at the theme park, players will enjoy hilarious entertaining moments as they putt, tilt, spray, spin and laugh their way through the six mini-games. Wonderglade is available on Daydream for free and can be downloaded here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.resolutiongames.wonderglade&hl=en_US

Narrows combines real-time crew-management with ship-to-ship combat, plenty of customization, and roguelike replayability. Players will experience the Caribbean during the golden age of piracy as they set out to make their fortune on the high seas. Gameplay has been honed to make players feel like the captain of their own sea roving vessel, with experiences including swashbuckling sword fights, ship-to-ship battles, charting your own course, and managing a crew of misfits. And, every new game comes with a fresh set of maps and choices so players will never have the same adventure twice. Narrows is available on Daydream for $9.99 and can be downloaded here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.resolutiongames.narrows.

Bait! and Wonderglade were also recently released for Oculus Go and are on Gear VR powered by Oculus. For more information, follow Resolution Games on Twitter and Facebook, and visit www.resolutiongames.com. Visit the Lenovo Blog for more information on the Lenovo Mirage Solo standalone VR headset with Daydream.

About Resolution Games:

Resolution Games is a VR and AR games studio creating accessible, fun games that everyone can enjoy – pushing the limits of the emerging visual computing space. Their VR fishing game, Bait!, is known as one of the most popular VR titles to date with more than 2 million downloads. A Bait! multiplayer, social experience is available on Facebook Spaces with an AR version also in the works. The studio's carnival-themed game, Wonderglade, is one of the highest rated games on Daydream, where they also recently launched their roguelike pirate adventure game, Narrows. The studio is composed of game industry veterans, serial entrepreneurs and thought leaders with a proven track record of widely acclaimed success spanning across mass market and AAA games, free-to-play games, hardware and more. Resolution Games is privately held and based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Follow the company at www.resolutiongames.com and on Twitter and Facebook.

Press Contact:

Paul Brady

Tel. 646-491-2777

paul@resolutiongames.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resolution-games-vr-games-bait-wonderglade-and-narrows-go-live-with-six-degrees-of-freedom-for-the-first-time-300642515.html

SOURCE Resolution Games

Related Links

http://www.resolutiongames.com

