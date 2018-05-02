Resolution Recognizing the Seriousness of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Introduced in Congress

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association worked with U.S. Congressman David Scott (D-GA-13) and 37 other leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives to introduce H.Res.864, the resolution recognizing the seriousness of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and expressing support for the designation of the month of September 2018 as "PCOS Awareness Month."

PCOS is one of the most pervasive and underserved public health issues threatening the mental and physical health and quality of life of women and girls. The disorder affects 10-15 percent of women and can lead to lifelong complications, infertility, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

H.Res.864 encourages States, territories and localities to support the goals and ideals of PCOS Awareness Month which are to: increase awareness of, and education about, the disorder among the general public, women, girls and healthcare professionals; improve diagnosis and treatment of the disorder; disseminate information on diagnosis and treatment options; and improve quality of life and outcomes for women and girls with PCOS. The resolution also recognizes the need for further research, improved treatment and care options, and for a cure for PCOS; acknowledges the struggles affecting all women and girls afflicted with PCOS residing within the United States; and urges medical researchers and healthcare professionals to advance their understanding of PCOS in order to research, diagnose and provide assistance to women and girls with PCOS. The introduction of H.Res.864 follows the passage of S.Res.336, the companion resolution in the U.S. Senate.

"There is significant interest in PCOS in Congress and the connection to its comorbidities," says Sasha Ottey, Executive Director of PCOS Challenge, the largest PCOS patient support and advocacy organization. "H.Res.864 and S.Res.336 are critically important because more than 50 percent of women with PCOS are going undiagnosed. Increased research, early detection and intervention can help prevent or lessen the complications and progression to serious chronic illnesses connected to PCOS. We applaud the members of Congress, organizations, advocates and others who have joined us to address this global epidemic."

"It's an honor to work with PCOS Challenge in sponsoring H.Res.864 and to be a champion for women and girls with polycystic ovary syndrome," says U.S. Congressman David Scott. "I have always been an advocate in the area of health, and particularly women's health. PCOS is a serious issue that affects over 200,000 women in Georgia and millions across the country. I commend the original 37 cosponsors for their leadership and hope that others in the House will join us in this bipartisan effort by cosponsoring and supporting this important resolution. There needs to be an increased focus on PCOS. Women, girls and servicewomen impacted by the disorder need help. This is our opportunity to make a difference, so we should act now!"

Other original cosponsors of H.Res.864 include Rep. Jenniffer González Colón (R-PR-At Large), Rep. John Katko (R-NY-24), Rep. Tom Garrett (R-VA-5), Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE-1), Rep. Bill Foster (D-IL-11), Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC-At Large), Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ-3), Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY-09), Rep. Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL-27), Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA-10), Rep. Roybal-Allard (D-CA-40), Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI-2), Rep. Donald Payne, Jr. (D-NJ-10), Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX-30), Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN-9), Rep. John Lewis (D-GA-5), Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY-3), Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA-4), Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA-41), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD-8), Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA-6), Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY 6), Rep. Rick Allen (R-GA-12), Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA-18), Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX-18), Rep. Rick Larsen (D-WA-2), Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL-9), Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-23), Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA-14), Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (D-OH-11), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA-19), Rep. Robin L. Kelly (D-IL-2), Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA-3), Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (D-GA-2), Rep. Dwight Evans (D-PA-2), Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS-1) and Rep. Karen Handel (R-GA-6)

In support of H.Res.864 and efforts to address widening gaps in PCOS care and research, PCOS Challenge is holding PCOS Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on May 16-17, 2018.

For more information and to get involved, visit https://pcoschallenge.org/pcos-advocacy-day.

