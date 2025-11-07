Resolution Therapeutics announces new data showcasing the potential of Regenerative Macrophage Therapy in treating cirrhosis at AASLD 2025

New clinical data from the MATCH Phase II study shows early improvement in liver function after treatment with non-engineered macrophages is associated with positive long term clinical outcomes

New preclinical data from Resolution's first engineered Regenerative Macrophage Therapy, RTX001, shows significant reduction of systemic inflammation

Comes as Resolution progresses its Phase I/II EMERALD study of RTX001 in patients with end-stage liver disease

EDINBURGH, Scotland and LONDON, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Therapeutics Limited ("Resolution" or "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering Regenerative Macrophage Therapy (RMT) in inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today announces new clinical and preclinical data strongly supporting the hypothesis that Regenerative Macrophage Therapy (RMT) has anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in cirrhosis. The data will be presented in two separate poster presentations during the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease's (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2025, taking place in Washington D.C. from 7 to 11 November 2025.

"These new data strengthen our belief in the transformative potential of Regenerative Macrophage Therapy in cirrhosis, and reinforces our confidence in the role of engineered macrophages as an exciting approach to tackle this unmet medical need," said Dr Amir Hefni, Chief Executive Officer of Resolution Therapeutics. "With the EMERALD trial of RTX001 – our first engineered RMT therapy – in end-stage liver disease now well under way, we look forward to generating important human data on RTX001 and bringing its therapeutic potential closer to patients."

First poster: Early modulation of liver function biomarkers INR and MELD is associated with positive long term clinical outcomes in patients with cirrhosis

Dr Paul Brennan, Clinical Lecturer in Hepatology at the University of Dundee, UK, will present a poster titled "Early modulation of INR and MELD after regenerative macrophage therapy is associated with favourable clinical outcomes at three-year follow-up", showing that simple blood tests measuring liver function at just 90 days after treatment can predict which patients will experience long-term benefits, with those showing early improvements in clotting factors (INR) and liver disease scores (MELD) having the best outcomes. Key findings:

- Among patients treated with Regenerative Macrophages there was a significant reduction in all-cause mortality and a significant increase in transplant-free survival at three years, compared to those who received standard of care, long term clinical outcomes data showed (results presented at AASLD 2024)

- Improvement in liver function at 90 days post-dose, measured using common biomarkers such as INR and MELD, was associated with favourable long term clinical outcomes

- These data demonstrate in humans what was previously observed in preclinical studies

- The data suggest that the initial anti-inflammatory effects of RMT improve liver function and result in later liver remodelling – giving rise to significant long term clinical benefit

Dr Clifford Brass, Chief Medical Officerof Resolution Therapeutics, said: "This is the first study to demonstrate that RMT produces early measurable improvements in liver function, which correlate with improved survival, offering hope for patients with advanced liver disease who have limited treatment options. The results presented here by Dr Brennan are foundational to our understanding of the mechanism of action driving later liver remodelling in such patients, who have no other treatment options."

Second poster: Mouse models of cirrhosis demonstrate that reducing systemic inflammation using RTX001, Resolution's engineered RMT, drives disease resolution

Dr Lara Campana, Scientific Co-Founder and Vice President of Research Operations, Resolution Therapeutics, will present a poster titled "Assessment of regenerative macrophage therapy pharmacology supports anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical models of liver fibrosis", detailing novel preclinical data of RTX001, Resolution's first engineered RMT, in high-fat diet preclinical models of liver fibrosis. Key findings:

- Single administration of RTX001 in mouse surrogate significantly reduced systemic inflammation in CDAA-HFD models

- This effect was not observed when mice were treated with non-engineered macrophages

- Mouse macrophages engineered with IL-10 and MMP9 demonstrated significantly greater anti-inflammatory effect, compared to non-engineered macrophages

- Distinct molecular signatures of fibrosis progression and regression were identified in the livers of CDAA-HFD mice, providing a new framework to assess anti-fibrotic therapies for end-stage liver disease at a molecular level

Dr Lara Campana, Scientific Co-Founder and Vice President of Research Operations at Resolution Therapeutics, said: "These preclinical data are the first demonstration of the effect of Regenerative Macrophages on systemic inflammation, achieved by engineering the cells with IL-10 and MMP9. We are greatly encouraged by these findings, as recent studies have shown systemic inflammation to be a key driver of further decompensation events in end-stage liver disease."

Resolution Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering regenerative macrophage therapy in inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company leverages its proprietary platform to develop macrophages with pro-regenerative properties for superior patient outcomes. Resolution's initial focus is on developing RTX001, its lead product with first-in-class potential supported by preclinical data demonstrating anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory advantages relative to non-engineered macrophages, to treat patients with end-stage liver disease. The Company is also advancing efforts to expand the potential of its platform into inflammatory and fibrotic indications beyond liver disease, including graft-vs-host disease (GVHD) and lung fibrosis. Resolution, a spinout from Professor Stuart Forbes's lab at the University of Edinburgh, is based in Edinburgh and London. Learn more by visiting https://resolution-tx.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

