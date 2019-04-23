Resolutions at Getinge's Annual General Meeting 2019

GETINGE, Sweden, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual General Meeting of Getinge AB (publ) held on 23 April 2019, the following was resolved.

Election of Board of Directors

Carl Bennet, Johan Bygge, Cecilia Daun Wennborg, Barbro Fridén, Dan Frohm, Sofia Hasselberg, Johan Malmquist, Mattias Perjos, Malin Persson and Johan Stern were re-elected as members of the Board. Johan Malmquist was elected as Chairman of the Board.

Fees to the Board of Directors

It was resolved that remuneration to the Board of Directors shall, unchanged, amount to a total of SEK 5,920,000 excluding remuneration for Committee work, of which, SEK 1,184,000 to the Chairman and, SEK 592,000 to each of the other Board members elected by the Meeting who are not employees of Getinge Group. In addition hereto, the Meeting resolved that work in the Audit Committee shall, unchanged, be compensated with SEK 260,000 to the Chairman and SEK 130,000 to each of the other members, while work in the Remuneration Committee shall, unchanged, be compensated with SEK 125,000 to the Chairman and SEK 92,000 to each of the other members.

Election of auditors

The registered public accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected auditor of the company for a term of one year. The public accounting firm has informed that Johan Rippe will be the principal auditor and Eric Salander co-auditor. It was resolved that auditor fees shall be paid in accordance with approved account.

Dividend

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors and the CEO, the Annual General Meeting resolved to declare a dividend of SEK 1 per share. 25 April 2019 was determined as record date for dividend.

Guidelines for Remuneration to Senior Executives

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal of the Board regarding guidelines for remuneration to senior executives principally corresponding to the 2018 guidelines entailing that remuneration and other terms and conditions of employment for senior executives shall be based on market conditions and be competitive in all markets where Getinge operates, to ensure that competent and skilful employees can be attracted, motivated and retained. The total remuneration to senior executives shall comprise basic salary, variable remuneration, pensions and other benefits. The variable remuneration shall be limited and connected to predetermined and measurable criterias elaborated with the purpose to promote the long-term added value of the company. The Board shall retain the right to deviate from the guidelines if motivated by particular reasons on an individual basis.

