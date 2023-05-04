Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting in Medivir on 4 May 2023

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir Aktiebolag (publ) held its annual general meeting today on 4 May 2023. The annual general meeting was held by physical presence of shareholders and with the option for shareholders to exercise their voting rights by advance voting (postal voting). The annual general meeting in Medivir Aktiebolag (publ) resolved the following:

Approval of profit and loss accounts and balance sheets, and discharge from liability of the board members and the managing director

The annual general meeting resolved to approve the profit and loss accounts and balance sheets for the financial year 2022. The persons who had been board members and managing directors were discharged from liability with respect to their respective management of the company for the financial year 2022.

Appropriation of the company's profit or loss

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, that the company's results should be carried forward.

Remuneration to the board of directors and auditor

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the remuneration to the board shall be paid in a total amount of not more than SEK 1,730,000 annually, allocated as follows. The chairman shall receive SEK 690,000 and other board members not employed by the company shall receive SEK 260,000 each. The annual general meeting also resolved that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices within the auditor's quotation.

Election of the board of directors and auditor

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the number of board members shall be five with no deputy board members and that the number of auditors shall be one with no deputies.

Further, the annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect Uli Hacksell, Lennart Hansson, Bengt Westermark, Yilmaz Mahshid and Anette Lindqvist as members of the board. Uli Hacksell was re-elected as chairman of the board.

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal and the board of directors' recommendation, to newly elect Grant Thornton AB as the company's auditor.

The board of directors' remuneration report

The annual general meeting resolved to approve of the board of directors' remuneration report.

Amendments to the articles of association

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to adopt new articles of association in which the share class A is removed and shares of series B are reclassified to ordinary shares. In addition, a new share class is introduced, shares of series C, which may be being converted to ordinary shares.

Issue authorization

The annual general meeting further resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to authorize the board, up and until the next annual general meeting, on one or several occasions and with or without pre-emptive rights for shareholders, to resolve on the issue of new ordinary shares, comprising a total of not more than 20 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares in the company after the utilization of the authorization.

The purpose of the authorization is to provide flexibility to the board in its work to ensure that the company can appropriately raise capital for the financing of the business. Issuances of new shares under the authorization shall be made on market terms.

Long-term incentive program in the form of a share matching program (LTIP 2023)

Lastly, the annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to adopt a long-term incentive program in the form of a share matching program for key employees (LTIP 2023), including resolutions to authorize the Board to increase the company's share capital by not more than SEK 485,250 through one or several directed share issue(s) of not more than 970,500 shares of series C and to resolve on repurchase of all outstanding shares of series C, and transfer of own shares to participants in accordance with the terms of LTIP 2023 and on the market.

More information about the resolutions is available in the notice and the complete proposals comprised therein which are available on the company's website, www.medivir.com.

Medivir in brief

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

