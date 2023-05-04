Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting of Concordia Maritime AB (publ) held on 4 May 2023

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") adopted the presented income statements and balance sheets as well as the remuneration report, and discharged the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability towards the company. In addition, the resolutions below were made.

Election of members of the Board of Directors and remuneration to the Board of Directors

The AGM decided to re-elect Stefan Brocker, Henrik Hallin, Mats Jansson and Ulrika Laurin as members of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee. Stefan Brocker was elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Further the AGM decided that the remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors elected by the AGM shall be the following:

SEK 400,000 (400,000) to the Chairman of the Board of Directors

SEK 300,000 (225,000) to the other members of the Board of Directors elected by the AGM

Election of auditor and fees to the auditor

Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as auditor of the company. Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB has announced that the authorised public accountant Fredrik Göransson will continue to be principally responsible auditor. The remuneration to the auditor shall be paid according to invoice approved by the company.

Distribution of dividend

The AGM decided that no distribution of dividend should be made for the financial year of 2022.

Resolution regarding guidelines for remuneration to the executive management

The AGM resolved on guidelines for remuneration to the executive management in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors. The new guidelines are substantially the same as the guidelines adopted by the annual general meeting 2020. However, the notice period for other executives, if notice of termination of employment is made by the company, has been amended from a maximum of six months to a maximum of one year. In addition, the maximum fixed cash salary during the period of notice and severance pay for other executives has been amended, to may not together exceed an amount equivalent to the fixed cash salary for one year, instead of as earlier stated six months.

The shareholders have also had the opportunity to exercise their voting right at the AGM by postal voting in accordance with the regulations in Concordia Maritime's Articles of Association.

