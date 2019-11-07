Resolutions at the Extra General Meeting in Biotage AB on November 7, 2019

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Extra General Meeting held in Biotage AB (Reg. No. 556539-3138) on November 7, 2019, the following resolutions were passed, among others.

Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors

The extra general meeting resolved in accordance with the Nomination Committee proposal that the Board of Directors shall consist of six directors.

Determination of fees to be paid to the members of the Board of Directors

The extra general meeting resolved in accordance with the Nomination Committee proposal that the remuneration to the new member of the Board of Directors in total per year shall be SEK 225,000 for the period up until the end of the AGM 2020, which is consistent with the remuneration to the current ordinary members of the Board of Directors. However, the total remuneration shall be adjusted pro rata to reflect the period left after election until the end of the AGM 2020. The remuneration to the remaining members of the Board of Directors including the Chairman of the Board shall remain in accordance with the resolution passed at the AGM 2019 and it may be noted that Torben Jørgensen will not receive remuneration as Chairman of the Board due to the fact that his notice period as formally employed runs up until the AGM 2020.

Election of an additional member of the Board of Directors and a new Chairman of the Board of Directors

The extra general meeting resolved in accordance with the Nomination Committee proposal to elect Åsa Hedin as a new member of the Board of Directors and Torben Jørgensen as new Chairman of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of Annual Generel Meeting 2020. More information about Åsa Hedin and Torben Jørgensen is available on Biotage's web page www.biotage.com

The Board of Directors will consist of the following directors elected by the general meeting; Torben Jørgensen (Chairman), Mark Bradley, Peter Ehrenheim, Thomas Eklund, Åsa Hedin and Karolina Lawitz for the period until the end of the of the Annual General Meeting 2020.

Uppsala, November 7, 2019

Biotage AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17.30 CET on November 7, 2019.

About Biotage

Biotage offers efficient separation technologies from analysis to industrial scale and highquality solutions for analytical chemistry from research to commercial analysis laboratories. Biotage's products are used by government authorities, academic institutions, pharmaceutical and food companies, among others. The company is headquartered in Uppsala and has offices in the US, UK, China, Japan, South Korea and India. Biotage has approx. 460 employees and had sales of 911 MSEK in 2018. Biotage is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. Website: www.biotage.com

Contact persons:

Tomas Blomquist, CEO

Tel: +46-725-00-25-77, tomas.blomquist@biotage.com

Erika Söderberg Johnson, CFO

Tel: +46-707-20-48-20, erika.johnson@biotage.com

