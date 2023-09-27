Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in Starbreeze AB on 27 September 2023

At the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) which was held today on 27 September 2023, it was resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to elect Jon Gillard and Juergen Goeldner as new Board members.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the Board of Directors would consist of six members, with no deputies, and to elect Jon Gillard and Juergen Goeldner as new Board members for the period until the next Annual General Meeting.

The EGM further resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the newly elected Board members would receive remuneration (including fees for committee work) in accordance with the remuneration levels resolved at the Annual General Meeting 2023 pro rata in relation to actual duration of duty compared to the whole period from the Annual General Meeting 2023 until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

For more information, please contact:

Torgny Hellström, Chairman of the Board
[email protected]

The information was submitted for publication, via the contact person set out above, at 13.45 pm CEST on 27 September 2023.

About Starbreeze

Starbreeze is an independent developer, publisher, and distributor of PC and consoles targeting the global market, with studios in Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris and London. Housing the smash hit IP PAYDAY™, Starbreeze develops games based on proprietary and third-party rights, both in-house and in partnership with external game developers. Starbreeze shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the tickers STAR A and STAR B.

Read more at www.starbreeze.com and corporate.starbreeze.com

