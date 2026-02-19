Resolutions from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Sinch AB (publ) on 19 February 2026

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Extraordinary General Meeting today resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to cancel the 74,211,294 shares, approximately 8.78% of the total number of shares, that Sinch has previously repurchased. The resolution is a strategic step to increase the flexibility of Sinch's capital allocation. It provides the Board of Directors with a renewed capacity to decide on additional share repurchases under the current authorization, which is valid until the Annual General Meeting on 21 May 2026.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to reduce the share capital by SEK 742,112.94 through cancellation of 74,211,294 shares held by Sinch and an increase of the share capital of the company by SEK 742,112.94 by way of a bonus issue without issue of new shares. The purpose of the reduction of the share capital is a transfer to the Sinch's non-restricted equity. The purpose of the increase of the share capital through bonus issue is to restore the share capital to its original level after the completed reduction of the share capital. Following the completion of the bonus issue, the share capital of Sinch is thus equal to the share capital before the reduction.

For further information regarding the resolutions, please refer to the notice and the complete proposals available on the Sinch's website, www.investors.sinch.com.

The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting will be made available on Sinch's website.

For additional information, please contact:

Mia Nordlander

Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +46 735 11 53 95

E-mail: [email protected]

Fredrik Hallstan

Head of Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 761 15 38 30

E-mail: [email protected]

About Sinch

Sinch's vision is to connect every business with every customer, everywhere in the world. With the industry's most trusted foundation for intelligent customer communications, Sinch powers over 900 billion customer interactions annually for more than 190,000 customers across the globe. Leading global companies, including AI innovators, rely on Sinch to strengthen customer relationships and deliver seamless experiences across messaging, email and voice. Profitable since its founding in 2008, Sinch generated net sales of USD 3 billion (SEK 27 billion) in 2025 and has over 4,000 employees in more than 60 countries, with headquarters in Stockholm. Sinch is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO: SINCH). Visit us at sinch.com.

