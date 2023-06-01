Resolutions of Citycon Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting

HELSINKI, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting took place today, 1 June 2023. The Extraordinary General Meeting was held without a meeting venue using remote connection in real time, in accordance with Section 11 of the Articles of Association of the Company and Chapter 5, Section 16 Subsection 3 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act. The General Meeting approved all the proposals made by the Board of Directors to the General Meeting.



The number of members of the Board of Directors was resolved to be nine. Mr Adi Jemini was elected as new member of the Board of Directors for a term that will continue until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Other current members of the Board of Directors continue in their position until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. The personal details of the new member of the Board of Directors are available on the company's website at citycon.com/egm2023.



CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:

Sakari Järvelä

Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 50 387 8180

[email protected]

About Citycon

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.2 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.



Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



www.citycon.com

SOURCE Citycon Oyj