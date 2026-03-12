Resolutions of Kojamo plc's Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors; Kojamo's new business name Lumo Homes plc

Kojamo plc Stock Exchange Release 12 March 2026 at 2:45 p.m. EET

HELSINKI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Kojamo plc was held in Helsinki today, 12 March 2026. The Annual General Meeting adopted the financial statements for the financial year 2025 and granted discharge from liability to the persons who had served as members of the Board of Directors and as the CEO. In addition, the Annual General Meeting resolved on the payment of dividend, the number, remuneration, and composition of the Board of Directors, the amendment to the rules of procedure of the Shareholders' Nomination Board, the election and remuneration of the auditor, the amendment of the Articles of Association, and the authorisations of the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting approved the 2025 Remuneration Report for the members of the Board of Directors, the CEO, and the Deputy CEO.

The payment of dividend

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, that a dividend of EUR 0.11 per share be paid for the financial year 2025. The dividend will be paid to shareholders who, on the record date of the dividend payment, 16 March 2026, are registered in the company's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy. The dividend will be paid on 8 April 2026.

The composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders' Nomination Board, that the number of members of the Board of Directors remain the same and be seven (7). Mikael Aro was elected as Chair of the Board of Directors. Kari Kauniskangas, Anne Koutonen, Mikko Mursula, Veronica Lindholm, Annica Ånäs, and Gertjan van der Baan were elected as members of the Board of Directors.

It was resolved that the members of the Board of Directors will be paid the following annual fees for the term ending at the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2027:

Chairman of the Board EUR 78,000,

Vice Chairman of the Board EUR 46,000,

other members of the Board EUR 39,000 and

Chairmen of the Board's Committees EUR 46,000.

The members of the Board of Directors are paid only one annual fee according to their role so that no overlapping fees will be paid. In addition, it was decided that an attendance allowance of EUR 700 be paid for each meeting and an attendance allowance of EUR 700 be paid for each Committee meeting as well. For the members of the Board of Directors or the members of the Committees who reside abroad and do not have a permanent address in Finland, the attendance allowance will be multiplied by two (EUR 1,400) for each meeting which requires travelling to Finland.

It was resolved that the annual fee will be paid as company shares and cash so that approximately 40 percent of the annual fee will be paid as Kojamo plc's shares and the rest will be paid in cash. The shares will be purchased in the name and on behalf of the members of the Board of Directors. The company is responsible for the costs arising from the acquisition of the shares. The shares so acquired cannot be transferred earlier than two years from the transaction or before the term of the member of the Board of Directors has ended, whichever date is earlier. The shares shall be purchased within two weeks of the publication of Kojamo plc's Interim Report for the period 1 January – 31 March 2026.

Amendment to the rules of procedure of the Shareholders' Nomination Board

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders' Nomination Board, to amend the rules of procedure of the Shareholders' Nomination Board so that the right to nominate the members representing the shareholders shall be vested annually in the three shareholders of the company representing the largest number of votes of all shares in the company on the first business day of each May (previously first business day of each September).

Election and remuneration of the auditor

It was resolved to elect KPMG Oy Ab as the company's auditor. KPMG Oy Ab has notified that Petri Kettunen, APA, acts as the principally responsible auditor. It was resolved that the auditor be remunerated according to the reasonable invoice approved by the company.

Amendment of the Articles of Association

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to change the company's business name to Lumo Kodit Oyj and to amend the Section 1 of the Articles of Association to read as follows: The Company's business name is Lumo Kodit Oyj and its registered office is Helsinki. The Company's business name in English is Lumo Homes plc.

Authorisations of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors was authorised to resolve on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of the company's own shares to an aggregate maximum of 24,714,439 in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors. The proposed number of shares corresponds to approximately 10 percent of all the shares of the company. The authorisation shall be in force until the close of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2027. This authorisation cancels the authorisation given to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 13 March 2025 to resolve on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of the company's own shares.

The Board of Directors was authorised to resolve on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors. The number of shares to be issued on the basis of the authorisation shall not exceed an aggregate maximum of 24,714,439, which corresponds to approximately 10 percent of all the shares of the company. This authorisation applies to both the issuance of new shares and the transfer of own shares held by the company. The authorisation shall be in force until the close of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2027. This authorisation cancels the authorisation given to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 13 March 2025 to resolve on the issuance of shares and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares.

New business name

In accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, the company's business name will be changed from Kojamo Oyj (parallel business name in Swedish: Kojamo Abp, and in English: Kojamo plc) to Lumo Kodit Oyj (parallel business name in English: Lumo Homes plc). The name change and the related amendment to Section 1 of the company's Articles of Association will be registered in the Finnish Trade Register on 13 March 2026.

The company's name in the book-entry system and in Nasdaq Helsinki's trading system will be changed as of 16 March 2026. The current trading code KOJAMO will change as a result of the name change, and as of 16 March 2026 the company's trading code will be LUMO. The company's share ISIN code (FI4000312251) and the company's business ID (0116336-2) will remain unchanged.

New basic information (changes to take effect in accordance with the timetable described above):

The company's new name: Lumo Kodit Oyj (parallel business name in English: Lumo Homes plc)

New trading code: LUMO

New issuer code: LUMO

ISIN code: FI4000312251

Order book ID: 155855

The business name of the company's subsidiary Lumo Kodit Oy will be changed to Lumo Asuminen Oy (parallel business name in English: Lumo Housing Ltd). The change will be registered in the Finnish Trade Register on 13 March 2026.

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on Kojamo's website at https://www.kojamo.fi/en/investors/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting/ on 26 March 2026 at latest.

Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Composition of Committees

The Board of Directors of Kojamo plc held its organizational meeting after the Annual General Meeting on 12 March 2026. At the organizational meeting, the Board of Directors elected a Vice Chairman from among its members and appointed the members of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

Mikko Mursula was elected as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Anne Koutonen (Chairman), Annica Ånäs, Mikko Mursula and Gertjan van der Baan were elected to the Audit Committee.

Kari Kauniskangas (Chairman), Veronica Lindholm and Mikael Aro were elected to the Remuneration Committee.

