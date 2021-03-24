Resolutions of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

AUBAGNE, France, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's virtual combined Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., shareholders passed the resolution to pay a dividend of 0.68 euros per share for fiscal 2020. The total profit distributed will be 62.7 million euros. The previous year's dividend was 0.34 euros per share.

The Annual General Shareholders' Meeting granted discharge to all directors by a large majority.

This press release contains statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. We cannot guarantee that the content of these statements will actually apply because these statements are based upon assumptions and estimates that harbor certain risks and uncertainties.

ASM documents

https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa-investor-relations/shareholders-meeting

Press images

https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/newsroom/downloads-publications

Financial calendar

April 21, 2021: Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2021)

July 21, 2021: Publication of first-half figures (January to June 2021)

October 20, 2021: Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2021)

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2020, the company employed more than 7,500 people, and earned sales revenue of 1,910 million euros.

Follow Sartorius on Twitter @Sartorius_Group and on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1472792/Sartorius_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Petra Kirchhoff

Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+49 (0)551.308.1686

[email protected]

www.sartorius.com

SOURCE Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Related Links

https://www.sartorius.com

