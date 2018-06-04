Resolv Desktop & Mobility Has Been Awarded SAP Integration Certification With SAP Business One 9.3 for Both SAP HANA and MS-SQL

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve IT Solutions today announced that the SAP® Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the Resolv Desktop & Mobility suite of applications integrates with both the SAP HANA and MS-SQL versions of SAP Business One 9.3, in accordance with SAP integration scenarios and procedures.

Achieve IT Solutions

A comprehensive solution for wholesale distributors, Resolv embeds deep industry-specific functionality within SAP Business One, including inbound and outbound logistics, advanced inventory planning, warehouse management, quality control, equipment rental, EDI, third-party logistics integration and general productivity capabilities such as accounts receivable collections management, Order to Cash and Procure to Pay.

"These latest SAP Integration Certifications, for both MS-SQL and SAP HANA, reflect our long history of offering high quality and functionally rich software for all 60,000 SAP Business One customers," said Timothy Singleton, CEO of Achieve IT Solutions. "Our commitment to the continuous innovation of Resolv is reinforced, with the availability of our new SAP Fiori based Web Client, which provides the SAP Community at a native SAP Cloud-based application."

In addition to being awarded these SAP Integration Certifications, Achieve IT Solutions was recently awarded the 2017 SAP Business One Innovator of the Year, as well as, Logistics Tech Outlook Top 10 Warehouse Management Providers in 2018.

About Achieve IT Solutions

Achieve IT Solutions is the developer of Resolv, an innovative suite of distribution, logistics and warehouse management solutions that tightly integrates with SAP Business One, that delivers deep, industry-specific functionality for the wholesale distribution industry.

Over the past twenty-five years, hundreds of wholesale distributors have streamlined their business processes and benefited from our deep industry expertise, innovative technologies and endless dedication to improvement.

www.achieveits.com

About Resolv Desktop, Mobility & Cloud

Resolv is a fully integrated suite of distribution, logistics and warehouse management software, developed for and powered by SAP Business One. An SAP Certified Integration for both SAP Business One for SAP HANA and Microsoft SQL, Resolv is designed to optimize freight, shipping and warehouse operations to reduce operating costs, while increasing productivity, quality and revenue with integrated and mobile supply chain technologies.

Features include:

3PL Integration

AR Credit & Collections

Container Management

Cross Sell

Data Messenger

EDI

Equipment Rental

Freight Management

Inventory Planning

Order Reservations

Order-to-Cash

Procure-to-Pay

Quality Control

Style Matrix

Warehouse Management

Media Contact:

Kelsey Fischbach

Phone: (631) 543-3200

Email: kfischbach@achieveits.com

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTlniXerHA4

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resolv-desktop--mobility-has-been-awarded-sap-integration-certification-with-sap-business-one-9-3-for-both-sap-hana-and-ms-sql-300659268.html

SOURCE Achieve IT Solutions

Related Links

http://www.achieveits.com

