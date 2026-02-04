Resolve AI Announces $125M Series A at $1B Valuation to Fix Production Operations with AI

Lightspeed-Led Round Brings Total Funding to more than $150M as Company Defines New "AI for prod" Category

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve AI , the AI for running and operating software in production, today announced it has raised $125 million in a non-blended Series A funding at a $1 billion valuation, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. Existing investors Greylock Partners, which led the company's seed round, Unusual Ventures, Artisanal Ventures, and A* invested above their pro rata in the round. Resolve AI has raised more than $150M in total funding just 16 months after emerging from stealth, rapidly winning enterprise customers including Coinbase, DoorDash, MongoDB, MSCI, Salesforce, and Zscaler by helping engineering teams deliver more reliable customer experiences and move faster in production, giving their businesses a sustained competitive edge.

In modern enterprises, how quickly software teams can ship code and operate production directly shapes their innovation velocity. Companies want their best engineers focused on building new features and improving customer experiences. Still, in practice, engineers spend most of their time in day-to-day operations and working on keeping software running in production. That work demands constant coordination across developers, SREs, platform engineers, and support teams, each responsible for only a portion of complex, fast-changing systems. Cloud infrastructure sprawl, frequent code changes, and critical operational knowledge trapped in tribal workflows compound the challenge, which is further amplified by the amount of code generated by AI coding agents. The result is more incidents, slower recovery, greater operational toil, poor customer experience, and increased risks.

Resolve AI is pioneering the "AI for prod" category: an AI system designed to run and maintain software in production. The company's multi-agent system operates across code, infrastructure, and telemetry to triage alerts, autonomously investigate and resolve incidents, proactively surface production issues, and provide engineers with real production context as they write code. Each customer's environment is unique, and the data needed to understand it exists only inside running systems and changes continuously, placing it beyond the reach of general-purpose models. Resolve AI lives inside production, capturing the tribal knowledge and unique behavior of each company's systems and uses it to reason and perform work across tool and team boundaries.

"The next frontier for software engineering is applying AI to the problem of running software in production," said Spiros Xanthos, Founder and CEO of Resolve AI. "AI has fundamentally changed how software is built; now it's time to change how software runs. By applying AI to production operations, we're accelerating the entire lifecycle of software and creating the foundation for a new era of innovation at scale."

The problem is uniquely difficult because the undocumented operational knowledge required to run these systems is impossible to codify or scale. Resolve AI solves this by combining foundation and custom models, and training specialized agents that learn each organization's specific stack, business logic, and operational patterns.

"While software development has been one of the fastest-growing applications of AI, Spiros and Mayank recognized early that the real value, and the harder problem, is in production," said Sebastian Duesterhoeft, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. "They're not just adding features; they're building a full-stack AI company from the ground up with custom models and agents purpose-built for managing complex software in production. We believe Resolve AI is defining an entirely new category, and this will be one of the most important applications of AI in enterprise software."

Resolve AI was founded by Spiros Xanthos and Mayank Agarwal, observability pioneers with more than 20 years of experience building and operating production systems at scale. The co-founders have two prior exits to Splunk and VMware, co-created OpenTelemetry, the global open-source standard for managing telemetry data, and most recently led Splunk's observability business.

The new funding will accelerate product development, expand the engineering and go-to-market teams, and support growing enterprise adoption as Resolve AI scales AI for prod.

For more information, visit https://resolve.ai .

About Resolve AI

Resolve AI is AI for running and operating software in production, which underpins how businesses operate. Founded by observability pioneers Spiros Xanthos and Mayank Agarwal, Resolve AI combines custom AI models, production-specific agents, and deep systems expertise to solve the hardest problems in modern software operations. Leading companies, including Coinbase, DoorDash, MongoDB, MSCI, Salesforce, and Zscaler, rely on Resolve AI to manage their production environments. Learn more at resolve.ai .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

FAQ

What is "AI for prod"?

"AI for prod" refers to multi-agent AI systems designed to run and maintain software in production. Unlike development-focused AI tools that help with code development, AI for prod operates live systems: triaging alerts, investigating incidents, troubleshooting failures, and maintaining reliability after software has been deployed.

How is AI for prod different from coding assistants?

Coding assistants focus on writing and reviewing code before deployment. AI for prod focuses on operating software after it is live, where issues affect customers, revenue, and business operations. It works across production systems, including services, infrastructure, and telemetry, rather than just source code, helping teams reduce operational toil, prevent outages, and improve reliability metrics such as mean time to resolution (MTTR).

Can AI investigate a production incident for me?

Yes, this is the core idea behind AI for prod. Resolve AI is designed to autonomously investigate production incidents by operating across code, services, infrastructure, and telemetry, while keeping engineers in control of decisions and execution.

How does this actually work in production?

Documentation often lags behind reality. Resolve AI builds an operational understanding of systems based on how they behave in production, helping engineers understand dependencies, ownership, and common failure modes.

