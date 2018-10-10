Resolve Digital Health Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

Canada-based physicians with experience in pain management join Resolve to advance understanding of medicinal cannabis

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Digital Health, a Canada-based developer of cannabis formulations, brands and smart devices, announced today the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (the "Board"), made up of Canadian physicians and researchers committed to facilitating innovative advancements in cannabis for pain management.

Resolve will consult with the Board regarding strategic options and future perspectives within the company's research and development activities. It will also meet regularly to evaluate opportunities for medical cannabis research and serve as a resource as the company establishes partnerships with leading hospitals to conduct clinical trials evaluating the benefits of medicinal cannabis.

This announcement precedes the launch of Resolve's flagship product, the Resolve MD. The device captures data on medical conditions, prescriptions, family history, lifestyle, and effectiveness per dose, and utilizes it to improve the cannabis experience for individual consumers.

"It is a great pleasure to announce the formation of our Scientific Advisory Board and we are confident that the diverse expertise in chronic pain, neuropathic pain, arthritic pain, palliative care, and fibromyalgia, present in this board will assist with our understanding of cannabis as a substitute for opioids," said Rob Adelson, CEO and Founder of Resolve. "Our goal is to tap into the extensive knowledge of these individuals and their vast networks to challenge, support and advise the company as we continue to build a collaborative, data-filled community that will change the way doctors prescribe cannabis."

The Scientific Advisory Board is comprised of physicians across Canada including Dr. Amol Deshpande, a practicing academic pain physician in Toronto. Dr. Deshpande is the lead author of a systematic review of controlled clinical trials published in the Canadian Family Physician journal titled, "Efficacy and adverse effects of medical marijuana for chronic noncancer pain," and lead author of an editorial published in the Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine titled, "Medical Cannabis and Pain Management: How Might the Role of Cannabis Be Defined in Pain Medicine?"

"Resolve Digital Health is hyper-focused in advancing our knowledge of medical cannabis by gathering data on what strains work best for a variety of indications and understanding the needs of physicians in order to appropriately and safely authorize the use of medical cannabis," said Dr. Deshpande.

About Resolve Digital Health

Resolve Digital Health is positioned to be the leading provider of a metered dosing ecosystem for cannabis devices for the health and wellness markets. The company's proprietary technology, apps and cloud-based health information platform address the numerous issues with currently available methods of cannabis delivery – establishing a data-driven standard of care and cutting-edge vaporizers for the cannabis industry. With over three years of research and development, the complete product ecosystem will be initially available in late 2018.

