Resolve Joins Forces with Excalibur Data Systems to Advance IT Service Management Maturity with AIOps and Intelligent Automation

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Systems®, a leader in IT automation and AIOps, is pleased to announce its partnership with Excalibur Data Systems, a pioneer in IT Service Management (ITSM) and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) solutions. Together, the two companies transform business and IT operations to be more agile, responsive, and futureproof by harnessing data-driven strategies and innovative technologies.

With business processes increasingly shifting to digital channels and new IT challenges emerging daily, the role of IT service management has never been more important. To keep critical infrastructure and applications running smoothly while streamlining operations, IT teams are accelerating adoption of AIOps and IT automation to aid in managing infrastructure complexity. Resolve's award-winning products paired with Excalibur Data Systems' robust service offerings enable organizations to advance ITSM maturity, respond to incidents faster, and safeguard business continuity while improving efficiency.

Both companies are partners of Cherwell Software, a leading provider of ITSM and ESM solutions. Excalibur has been a Cherwell Authorized Partner since 2007, and Resolve recently announced an expanded partnership with Cherwell to provide automated discovery and dependency mapping that integrates seamlessly with Cherwell's flagship offering, Cherwell Service Management, which is delivered on Cherwell's powerful and flexible no-code CORE™ platform. Together, Resolve and Excalibur provide Cherwell customers deep visibility into complex, hybrid IT environments and enable them to automate high volumes of service desk requests and incidents by leveraging powerful AIOps and automation capabilities.

"We are excited to partner with Resolve and to be able to offer another best of breed solution to our valued customers," said Michael Fuson, Vice President of Excalibur Data Systems. "As an Elite Authorized Cherwell Partner, we are proud to offer another solution that seamlessly integrates with the product and are looking forward to helping our customers leverage Resolve to maximize operational efficiency, reduce costs, quickly troubleshoot and fix problems, and accelerate service delivery."

Resolve brings AIOps and IT automation together in one powerful platform to tackle a host of IT challenges, including auto-discovery and dependency mapping, advanced event correlation, and predictive analytics that trigger intelligent automations to remediate issues before they ever have an impact. The Resolve platform was recently recognized with a Big Innovation Award for its ability to modernize IT operations while reducing mean time to resolution (MTTR), accelerating service delivery, and improving infrastructure and application performance. Resolve has helped enterprises achieve annual savings ranging from more than $15 million in operational costs to 99% improvement in incident response times.

"We are delighted Excalibur has joined the Resolve Partner Program. They have an impressive track record of providing strategic services that maximize the potential of IT service management," said Vijay Kurkal, CEO of Resolve Systems. "I'm confident that together we can provide tremendous value to IT organizations by delivering AI-driven insights and powerful automation capabilities that improve the performance and reliability of critical business services and fuel agile, autonomous IT operations."

Resolve recently expanded its global partner program to bring enterprise-class automation and AIOps to new markets and create new partner service offerings. The program combines best-in-class services with Resolve's technologies to ensure customer success and the fastest time to value.

About Resolve

Resolve helps IT teams achieve agile, autonomous operations with an industry-leading, enterprise automation and AIOps platform. By combining insights from artificial intelligence with powerful, cross-domain automation, Resolve handles a wide array of IT operations – from dependency mapping, event correlation, and predictive analytics to intelligently automating actions based on those findings. Purpose-built to address challenges posed by increasing IT complexity, Resolve enables organizations to maximize operational efficiency, reduce costs, quickly troubleshoot and fix problems, and accelerate service delivery. See why the Fortune 1000, leading MSPs, and the largest communication service providers on the planet trust Resolve to power millions of automations every day. Learn more at resolve.io or follow us on Twitter @ResolveSystems.

About Excalibur Data Systems

Founded in 1998, Excalibur Data systems has a strategic focus as a boutique services delivery company specializing in ITSM and ESM solutions. Throughout our 23 years of operations, we have worked in a variety of industry verticals across North America, bringing our broad experience and proven success with each engagement. Excalibur Data Systems leverages the Cherwell Service Management platform as its preferred ITSM/ESM technology platform, along with a host of supporting technologies to offer a complete end-to-end solution to its customers. We have been an authorized Cherwell partner since 2007, giving us over a decade of experience in delivering ITSM/ESM solutions and supporting technologies across hundreds of implementations within Canada and the US. Learn more at www.excaliburdata.com or follow us on Twitter @ExcaliburData.

