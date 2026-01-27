Resolve Marine Announces Office in Japan to Strengthen Regional Emergency Response and Compliance Services

Expansion into Japan Reinforces the Company's Growing Presence Across Asia Pacific

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Marine is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Tokyo, Japan, marking a significant step in expanding its presence across Asia and reinforcing its commitment to the global maritime community. Originally launched in late 2025, the office in Japan has established firm roots where it continues to strengthen ties with Japanese stakeholders and adjacent markets.

Maiko Tahara, Client Services & Country Manager, Japan

The Tokyo office serves as a primary hub for the Japanese market, providing shipowners, operators, and marine insurers with comprehensive emergency preparedness, response, firefighting and regulatory compliance services. In addition, the office supports Resolve Marine's commercial activities in South Korea, Singapore, China, and other key Asia-Pacific markets, ensuring seamless integration with the company's global network.

At the helm is Client Services & Country Manager, Maiko Tahara, who represents Resolve Marine's full suite of compliance and emergency preparedness solutions while maintaining strong relationships with clients, insurers and key stakeholders across Japan. She ensures that Resolve Marine's tradition of world-class customer service is upheld by guiding clients through regulatory developments, addressing their needs with urgency and care, and identifying new opportunities to deliver added value.

"Japan is a critical market for the global maritime industry, and this expansion reflects Resolve Marine's belief in the importance of long-term partnership and local engagement. Our Tokyo office will enable us to work closely with clients, better understand regional needs, and reinforce Resolve Marine's role as a trusted global emergency response and compliance partner," said Joseph Farrell III, CEO of Resolve Marine. "By investing in Japan, Resolve Marine continues to deepen relationships, enhance regional collaboration, and deliver the same high-standard, globally integrated support the company has provided for over 40 years."

"As an extension of Resolve Marine's Asia compliance team, I'm excited to lead the company's representation in Japan," added Maiko Tahara. "With the support of regional offices in Singapore, China, and India, as well as the company's headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, customers in Japan will benefit from services and solutions that meet both global standards and Japan's high expectations for quality, safety and compliance."

