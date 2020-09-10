Resolve Only Vendor to Achieve Highest Ranking in Every Category of EMA's New AIOps Radar Report

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Systems ®, a leader in IT automation and AIOps, today announced its distinction as the only vendor to achieve "Value Leader" status (the highest ranking) in all three categories evaluated by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) in the "EMA Radar Report: AIOps – A Guide for Investing in Innovation."

The new analyst report assesses core AIOps use cases including incident, performance and availability management; change impact and capacity optimization; and business impact and IT-to-business alignment. Resolve's recognition as a leader in all three areas results in large part from the company's singular combination of a robust AIOps solution, Resolve Insights, paired with an enterprise-class automation solution, Resolve Actions.

"Resolve is unique within the AIOps market in having a fully evolved automation suite. The company has proven that combining AIOps with full-scale automation provides tremendous value to enterprise IT organizations by fueling more agile, autonomous operations," said Dennis Drogseth, Vice President at EMA. "Resolve customers report demonstrable improvements in OpEx efficiencies and incident management, as well as increases in the performance and reliability of critical business services. We're excited to see what's next as Resolve continues evolving to drive even more value for their customers."

The report highlights Resolve Insight's support for a wide array of IT stakeholders in proactively managing and minimizing incidents and ensuring that critical business services perform as needed. It also notes that Resolve Insights and Resolve Actions come together to bring customers powerful options in change management, change impact awareness, and cloud migration. Additional customer benefits showcased in the report include:

Accelerated capabilities for digital transformation

Faster time to deliver new IT services

Improved end-user and customer experience

Better alignment between IT and the business

Proactive ability to prevent problems

Faster time to repair problems

More efficient use of infrastructure capacity for effective service delivery

Improved compliance with industry requirements

Reduction/consolidation of monitoring and other toolsets

"We're excited to be named as the only Value Leader in every category evaluated by EMA in their new AIOps Radar Report," said Vijay Kurkal, CEO of Resolve. "This achievement further validates our product vision to deliver on the long-awaited promise of self-healing IT. By combining AI-driven insights with intelligent automation, our customers have an unparalleled ability to predict, prevent, and fix issues autonomously before they ever impact the business. Our team is thrilled to have these results recognized by a leading analyst firm."

The Resolve platform tackles a host of IT challenges related to increasing complexity and exponential infrastructure growth. Offering a closed loop of discovery, detection, analysis, prediction, and automation, Resolve has helped enterprises achieve annual savings ranging from more than $15 million in operational costs to 99% improvement in incident response times.

About Resolve Systems

Resolve helps IT teams achieve agile, autonomous operations with an industry-leading, enterprise automation and AIOps platform. By combining insights from artificial intelligence with powerful, cross-domain automation, Resolve handles a wide array of IT operations – from dependency mapping, event correlation, and predictive analytics to intelligently automating actions based on those findings. Purpose-built to address challenges posed by increasing IT complexity, Resolve enables organizations to maximize operational efficiency, reduce costs, quickly troubleshoot and fix problems, and accelerate service delivery. See why the Fortune 1000, leading MSPs, and the largest communication service providers on the planet trust Resolve to power millions of automations every day. Learn more at resolve.io or follow us on Twitter @ResolveSystems .

About Enterprise Management Associates

Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading industry analyst firm that provides deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services for enterprise line of business users, IT professionals, and IT vendors at https://www.enterprisemanagement.com.

