Resolve Pain Solutions Announces Acquisition of Southcoast Spine and Pain, Territory Expands to South Carolina

ATLANTA, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Pain Solutions ("Resolve"), a leading provider of comprehensive interventional pain management services, today announced the acquisition of Southcoast Spine and Pain, a regional pain management practice located in Aiken, South Carolina.

Through this transaction, Resolve welcomes Dr. Russell Daniel to our growing platform of physicians. Dr. Daniel will continue serving patients in Aiken, while also treating patients in Evans, Georgia, as part of Resolve's existing practice, Advanced Pain Management. This also marks Resolve's entry into South Carolina, expanding its geographic footprint to now include six states across the southern United States.

"Dr. Daniel has built a fine reputation for pain management treatment in Aiken and is the type of physician we look to partner with and support," says Andrew Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Resolve Pain Solutions. "Dr. Daniel's patient-centered approach to pain care, combined with his clinical expertise will be enhanced by the support we provide."

"Partnership with Resolve was the right choice for our patients, employees and clinical partners," says Dr. Russell Daniel, Medical Director of Southcoast Spine and Pain. "The additional support Resolve is able to provide to me, and our team will allow our practice to grow while still providing great clinical care."

The acquisition reflects Resolve's ongoing growth strategy, which includes partnering with high-performing practices, expanding within core geographies, and developing new de novo locations. This approach enables Resolve to sustainably expand access to care while maintaining a strong focus on clinical excellence and patient experience.

"We are excited to continue to grow Resolve with additional partnerships," adds Jones. "Our commitment continues to be providing outstanding outcomes for patients in the communities we serve, and we stand ready to continue this work with Southcoast Spine and Pain."

Resolve Pain Solutions is a high-growth platform dedicated to the comprehensive treatment of patients suffering from pain. With a geographic focus in the Southeast, Resolve provides industry-leading support and growth to its practices. Resolve is a portfolio company of Compass Group Equity Partners.

